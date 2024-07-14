Jathedar Orders SGPC to Install Photos of Nijjar, Panjwar, Gajinder in Central Sikh Museum

Amritsar : Jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh has ordered the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee to install pictures of Hardeep Singh Nijhar, who was murdered in Canada, Paramjit Singh Panjwad and Jalawatni Singh Gajinder Singh in the Central Sikh Museum. Paramjit Singh Panjwad and Jalawatni Singh Gajinder Singh died in Pakistan.

Speaking about this, Jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh said, "The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee has been considering names for photos for the last few days. Hardeep Singh Nijhar was martyred in Canada. Also, the martyrdom of Paramjit Singh Panjwad took place in Pakistan. The Shiromani Committee should decide to decorate their pictures as well as those of Jalawatni Singh Bhai Gajinder Singh in the Central Sikh Museum."

Jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh said that these two, along with Gajinder Singh, were the warriors of that sectarian struggle and that they have devoted a large part of their lives to the cause.

Khalistan Commando Force (KCF) chief Paramjit Singh Panjwad was one of India's most wanted criminals. They were shot dead by bikers on 6 May 2023 in Lahore. Apart from this, Khalistani supporter Hardeep Singh Nijjar was shot dead on 18 June 2023 in Surrey, British Columbia. Apart from this, Dal Khalsa founder Gajinder Singh died a few days ago on July 3 due to a heart attack in Pakistan. Gajinder Singh led a group of Khalistani terrorists who hijacked an Indian Airlines flight to Lahore in 1981.

India-Canada Relations: The relations between India and Canada soured after reports emerged about the alleged involvement of Indian agents in the Nijjar murder. In September last year, India-Canada relations were badly strained after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau raised allegations about the 'involvement' of Indian agents in the Nijjar killing. India denied the allegations and raised the issue at international fora.