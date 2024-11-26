Jasrana Village: The Fascinating Tradition Of One-Floor Homes In Reverence To Allu Bap Ji

Kuchaman: Jasrana village, located in Kuchaman district, is known for a unique tradition that not only surprises, but also highlights the cultural heritage of the area. The villagers here follow a centuries-old custom of limiting their houses to a single floor. This distinctive tradition is deeply rooted in their faith in the local folk deity, Allu Bap Ji. According to the belief, no house in the village should exceed the height of the temple dedicated to Allu Bap Ji.

As a result, it is strictly forbidden to build a second floor above the roofs of homes in Jasrana, a rule that has been followed for generations. Rameshwar Gavadia, the secretary of the Allu Bap Ji Temple Committee, explains that the villagers observe this tradition with great devotion. He adds that anyone attempting to break this tradition faces adverse consequences.

The Story of Allu Bap Ji

According to Modudan Kaviya, the priest of the temple, Allu Bap Ji was born in 1538 in Shergarh tehsil of Jodhpur district. His father was Hemraj and his mother, Asha Devi. Allu Bap Ji, a revered saint, came to Jasrana and performed penance. At that time, devotees from three other communities also arrived in the village to join him. In 1638, Allu Bap Ji took Samadhi (left his physical body), and his faith and devotion began to spread in the region.

The Tradition of One Floor, One Rule

In Jasrana, regardless of wealth or status, people do not build multi-storey homes. This tradition has become a symbol of discipline, followed diligently by each generation. Both men and women in the village uphold this custom, showing deep respect for the tradition. In fact, it is even prohibited for villagers to sleep on a cot on the roof, further reinforcing the one-floor rule.

Additionally, there are many miraculous stories associated with the Allu Bap Ji temple. Local resident Bhaguram Chaudhary shared that if someone suffers from a skin disease, they visit the temple and use the ash from the temple, which is believed to cure the illness. The people of Jasrana continue to honour the legacy of Allu Bap Ji by following these long-standing traditions, making their village a living testament to the rich cultural heritage of the region.