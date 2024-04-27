Japanese National Robbed by Miscreants in Bodh Gaya, Police Recover Valuables

Gaya: A Japanese national was robbed by four miscreants in Bodhgaya of Bihar. The victim is from Japan and she got married to a resident of Bodh Gaya. The name of the foreign woman was identified as Uko Momoz. According to the police, she was proceeding to the Gaya airport with her husband Anup Kumar, a resident of Bodh Gaya, to board a flight to Japan when the incident took place. The criminals ambushed and looted the Varma couple in Bodh Gaya by strangely trapping them.

The criminals told the driver of the car that the radiator of the vehicle had burst as the car had caught fire. After hearing this, the driver stopped the car and started alighting from the vehicle, immediately they sprinkled chemicals. Due to this everyone in the car became unconscious.

After this, the criminals looted the NRI card, Rs 2 lakhs of Japanese cash, mobile phone and passport and started running away. The villagers sensed something was wrong and they chased and caught one of the miscreants and recovered the looted items from his possession.

It is noteworthy that Uko Momoj has married a youth from Bodhgaya, Anoop Kumar. He is a resident of Bakraur. Both of them run an NGO together. According to victim Anoop Kumar, relieving foreign nationals of their valuables is rampant in Bodh Gaya.

Due to this, the wrong message about Bodh Gaya is being spread not only across the country, but also abroad. However, the police are investigating the incident. "The foreign woman married to a young man from Bodh Gaya. The matter is being investigated. The culprits will be arrested soon," said Manoj Kumar, Police Station Head of Bodh Gaya.

Read more: Police Arrests Seven For Robbing Foreigners Disguising Themselves As Police Officers