Janmashtami Celebrations: Lord Krishna's Protective Peacock Feather; Uttarakhand Connection

Mathura (Uttar Pradesh): The holy city of Mathura is buzzing with excitement today as it celebrates Janmashtami, Lord Krishna's birth anniversary. This year’s festivities are especially significant due to the rare coincidence of Rohini Nakshatra aligning with Ashtami at midnight, which will mark the 5251st birth celebration of Kanha.

The city has been adorned with lights and decorations for the celebrations. Streets and temples are illuminated, creating a vibrant and festive atmosphere. Devotees flocked to the city in large numbers, with an estimated 50 lakh expected to participate in the celebrations and witness the divine darshan of Laddoo Gopal.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is scheduled to attend the Krishna Janma Utsav in Mathura, joining the thousands of devotees in the celebrations. The city is witnessing an influx of visitors, with crowds extending several kilometres from the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi complex. In response to the massive turnout, authorities have deployed around 4,100 security personnel to ensure smooth and secure proceedings. Route diversions and increased parking facilities at over 50 locations have also been implemented to manage the crowd.

The streets of Mathura are alive with bhajans and kirtans as devotees from across the country and abroad converge to offer their prayers. Key temples, including Dwarkadhish and Banke Bihari in Vrindavan, are bustling with visitors. Special ceremonies are scheduled, including an evening aarti at Banke Bihari temple and a night-time abhishekam of the Lord, followed by the Mangala Aarti, a unique ritual performed only once a year.

Guruvayur Temple Sees Record Devotee Turnout for Janmashtami Celebrations

In Thrissur, the Guruvayur Temple attracted a huge crowd of devotees celebrating Janmashtami, with thousands gathering to seek the blessings of Lord Sri Krishna. The rush began with the Nirmalya darshan in the morning and persisted into the evening. To ensure a smoother darshan experience, Pradakshina, Sayanapradakshina and Atipradakshina were temporarily suspended and VIP darshans were restricted from 6 am.

Additionally, the Aranmula Parthasarathi Temple hosted the celebrated Ashtami Rohini Vallasadya, a grand feast inaugurated by Union Minister Suresh Gopi and attended by Health Minister Veena George, with around one lakh people participating in the event.

Lord Krishna's connection to Uttarakhand

Lord Krishna's connection to Uttarakhand is deeply rooted in a story about his horoscope. When Krishna was born, a sage named Rishi Katyayan discovered a flaw in his horoscope that predicted danger from a snake. To protect Krishna, the sage suggested that he should always wear a peacock feather on his forehead. However, this feather had to come from a special place: the area around the Mansa Devi temple in Haridwar, Uttarakhand.

Maa Mansa Devi, the goddess worshipped at this temple, is considered the daughter of a serpent, making this location significant. Peacocks, known as enemies of snakes, were believed to offer protection against snake bites, which is why the peacock feather was chosen. Even though Krishna later faced the powerful serpent Sheshnag, he remained unharmed, showing the power of the protective measures and his divine nature.

200-Year-Old Shri Muralidhar Temple in Nashik: A Spiritual Hub Showcasing Diverse Forms of Krishna

The 200-year-old Shri Muralidhar temple, located in the cloth market area of Old Nashik, is renowned for its various captivating forms of Lord Krishna. Established in 1826 by Gundraj Maharaj, this ancient temple features a three-and-a-half-foot stone idol of Krishna.

Managed by the 14th generation of Gundraj Maharaj’s family, the temple hosts a grand celebration of Shri Krishna Janmotsav each year, drawing devotees from across the region. The festival includes ten days of religious and cultural programs, during which different forms of Krishna such as Krishna on a swing, Sheshnag, Peacock, Mohini, and more are depicted. Devotees flock to the temple, believing that their wishes, especially regarding marriage and offspring, will be fulfilled after worshipping here.

