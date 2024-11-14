ETV Bharat / bharat

Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas 2024: Date, History And Significance

New Delhi: Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas is observed every year on November 15 to honour the invaluable contribution and sacrifices of the brave tribal community and also pay tribute to Bhagwan Birsa Munda on his birth anniversary.

This day is celebrated to remember the contribution of India’s tribal freedom fighters who scripted a glorious history to instil courage among young generations, so that they follow teachings and learn lessons in patriotism.

Taking social media X, the Ministry of Education wrote, “The Department of School Education and Literacy will observe Janjatiya Gaurav Pakhwara from November 15 to November 26, 2024. During this 12 day celebration, schools across the nation are urged to participate in a series of engaging activities to enhance students’ comprehension of the historical and socio-cultural challenges faced by Janjatiya communities.”

“This nationwide celebration will honour India’s rich tribal heritage and the contributions of tribal communities, inspiring future generations to acknowledge their sacrifices and encouraging the preservation of their cultural practices and artistic expressions,” it posted.

The Ministry of Tribal Affairs, government of India posted on X, “On 15th November 2024, the fourth Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas, we commence the commemorative year of the 150th Birth Anniversary of the legendary tribal freedom fighter Dharti Aaba Bhagwan Birsa Munda.”

History

The government particularly initiated the declaration of Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas in 2021 to honour the legacy of tribal freedom fighter Bhagwan Birsa Munda. This day is now celebrated nationwide to recognise the invaluable contributions of India's tribal communities. This year, the fourth Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas (Tribal Pride Day) will be observed nationwide. The revolutionary movements and struggles organised by the tribal communities were marked by their immense courage and supreme sacrifice. Tribal movements in various regions of the country against British colonial rule joined the national freedom struggle and inspired Indians across the country, the Ministry of Tribal Affairs states.