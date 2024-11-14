Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas 2024: Date, History and Significance

New Delhi: Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas is observed every year on November 15 to honour the invaluable contribution and sacrifices of the brave tribal community and also pay tribute to Bhagwan Birsa Munda on his birth anniversary.
This day is celebrated to remember the contribution of India’s tribal freedom fighters who scripted a glorious history to instil courage among young generations, so that they follow teachings and learn lessons in patriotism.
Taking social media X, the Ministry of Education wrote, “The Department of School Education and Literacy will observe Janjatiya Gaurav Pakhwara from November 15 to November 26, 2024. During this 12 day celebration, schools across the nation are urged to participate in a series of engaging activities to enhance students’ comprehension of the historical and socio-cultural challenges faced by Janjatiya communities.”
“This nationwide celebration will honour India’s rich tribal heritage and the contributions of tribal communities, inspiring future generations to acknowledge their sacrifices and encouraging the preservation of their cultural practices and artistic expressions,” it posted.
The Ministry of Tribal Affairs, government of India posted on X, “On 15th November 2024, the fourth Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas, we commence the commemorative year of the 150th Birth Anniversary of the legendary tribal freedom fighter Dharti Aaba Bhagwan Birsa Munda.”
History
The government particularly initiated the declaration of Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas in 2021 to honour the legacy of tribal freedom fighter Bhagwan Birsa Munda. This day is now celebrated nationwide to recognise the invaluable contributions of India's tribal communities. This year, the fourth Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas (Tribal Pride Day) will be observed nationwide. The revolutionary movements and struggles organised by the tribal communities were marked by their immense courage and supreme sacrifice. Tribal movements in various regions of the country against British colonial rule joined the national freedom struggle and inspired Indians across the country, the Ministry of Tribal Affairs states.
Awareness through activities
Over 10,000 My Bharat Youth Volunteers will participate in the special event with the aim to commemorate tribal heritage, promote inclusiveness and raise awareness about government schemes that benefit tribal communities. These volunteers will promote the spirit of protecting and preserving tribal culture, heritage and legacy.
Uniting youth
The padyatra will be organized that will start from Komodo village and cover a distance of about 7 km and culminate at Ranjit Stadium. This will unite youths, tribal leaders and community members in a vibrant celebration of tribal heritage and spirit. During the walk, an exhibition site will showcase historical tribal movements, tributes to tribal heroes and the unique artistry and craftsmanship of India's tribal communities, it said.
Cultural event
On this day, several tribal dance, music, cultural programmes, demonstration of historical tribal movements, valour and craftsmanship through dramas and tableaux will be held. Information about the government schemes will be provided and rangoli, painting and workshops for promoting tribal art and literature will also be organised.