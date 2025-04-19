Janivar Controversy: Shivamogga DC Suspends Two Home Guards For Forcing Students To Remove Janivars

Shivamogga: Two Home Guards, who were on security duty at a CET (Common Entrance Test) examination center in Shivamogga have been suspended for allegedly forcing students to remove Janivars (sacred thread worn by Brahmins) before entering the exam halls.

Shivamogga Deputy Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde told media persons on Saturday that two security guards who were deployed at the Adi Chunchanagiri School have been suspended for 'hurting the religious sentiments' by asking students to remove Janivars.

He said home guards were held responsible for the incident, which became a huge controversy, after going through the CCTV footage and inquiring officials on examination duty.

Referring to the video, the DC said a student first asked the security guards on duty whether Janivar is allowed or not. When guards said it is not permitted, the student then removed Janivar and went inside.

Further, he said a few minutes later two students wearing Janivars came and the guards asked them to remove Janivars. When they refused, they were asked to wait at the gate. Later the Principal of the College, who was intimated about the incident, allowed the students to write exams.

"No student in Shivamogga has missed the examination. The incident has happened due to lack of knowledge by the guards. We suspended them as they hurt religious sentiments," he added saying that further investigation is on.

He also rejected the allegation of the Brahmin Mahasabha that Janivars were cut. "This is not true. One can clearly see in the video that Janivar had been removed by the student itself. If any representative of Mahasabha wishes, we will show them the video," he added.