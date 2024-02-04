Jana Sena-TDP Alliance: Pawan Kalyan Calls on Chandrababu Naidu

Amaravati: TDP National president and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan discussed the adjustment of seats in the upcoming Assembly elections. Pawan went to Chandrababu Naidu's residence in Undavalli on Sunday. It is reported that both of them have already come to an understanding of the seats for which Jana Sena will contest.

Recently, Pawan announced that he is contesting from the Rajanagaram and Rajolu Assembly constituencies. There is a possibility that the other seats will be announced on Sunday. For the last four days, the leaders of both parties have been working separately on the selection of candidates for the ensuing Assembly polls.

Leaders and activists of both parties are eagerly waiting for the official announcement on the adjustment of seats. Chandrababu Naidu has already made it clear to the leaders of both Godavari districts that some leaders should prepare for sacrifices. He assured that the leaders whose seats would be allocated in alliance would be given an appropriate place in the party and government.

