Jan Suraaj Party Releases First List Of Candidates, Karpuri Thakur's Granddaughter Gets Ticket
The list includes a total of 51 candidates. The party said it will field candidates in all 243 Assembly seats of the state.
Published : October 9, 2025 at 5:09 PM IST
Patna: The Jan Suraaj Party on Thursday released its first list of candidates for Bihar Assembly elections.
The party's national president Uday Singh said a total of 51 candidates will be fielded by the outfit for the polls. He said the party will field its candidates in all 243 seats of Bihar and the first list is a decisive step in the direction. He said that the candidates of the party have been selected on the basis of public relations, integrity and connect with people.
Singh said list includes 17 OBC, and eight minority candidates. The prominent candidates include RCP Singh's daughter Kumari Poonam Sinha who has been given a ticket from Nalanda. Karpuri Thakur's granddaughter Jagruti Thakur has been nominated from Samastipur, Preeti Kinnar from Gopalganj and Rahul Kirti Singh from Raghunathpur.
जन सुराज के उम्मीदवारों की पहली सूची। pic.twitter.com/5VFYHHWm1W— Jan Suraaj (@jansuraajonline) October 9, 2025
Below is the list of candidates
1. Valmiki Nagar (West Champaran) - Dr Narayan Prasad
2. Lauria (West Champaran) - Sunil Kumar
3. Harsiddhi (SC) (East Champaran) - Awadhesh Ram
4. Dhaka (East Champaran) - Dr Lal Babu Prasad
5. Sursand (Sitamarhi) - Usha Kiran
6. Runnisaidpur (Sitamarhi) - Vijay Kumar Sah
7. Benipatti (Madhubani) - Mohammad Parvez Alam
8. Nirmali (Supaul) - Ram Pravesh Kumar Yadav
9. Sikti (Araria) - Raghib B
10. Kochadhaman (Kishanganj) - Abu Affan Farooqui
11. Amour (Purnia) - Afroz Alam
12. Baisi (Purnia)- Mohammad Shahnawaz Alam
13. Pranpur (Katihar) - Kunal Nishad alias Sonu Singh
14. Alamnagar (Madhepura) - Subhodh Kumar Suman
15. Saharsa - Kishore Kumar
16. Simri Bakhtiarpur (Saharsa) - Surendra Yadav
17. Mahishi (Saharsa) - Shamim Akhtar
18. Darbhanga Rural - Shoaib Khan
19. Darbhanga - RK Mishra
20. Kewati (Darbhanga) - Billu Sahni
21. Minapur (Muzaffarpur) - Tej Narayan Sahni
22. Muzaffarpur - Dr Amit Kumar Das
23. Gopalganj - Dr Shashi Shekhar Sinha
24. Bhore (SC) (Gopalganj) - Preeti Kinnar
25. Raghunathpur (Siwan) - Rahul Kirti Sinha
26. Darundha (Siwan) - Satyendra Kumar Yadav
27. Manjhi (Saran) - Yaduvansh Giri
28. Baniapur (Saran) - Shravan Kumar Mahato
29. Chhapra (Saran) - Jai Prakash Singh
30. Parsa (Saran) - Musahab Mahato
31. Sonpur (Saran) - Chandan Lal Mehta
32. Kalyanpur (SC) (Samastipur) - Ram Balak Paswan
33. Morwa (Samastipur) - Jagriti Thakur
34. Matihani (Begusarai) - Dr Arun Kumar
35. Begusarai - Surendra Kumar Sahni
36. Khagaria - Jayanthi Patel
37. Beldaur (Khagaria) - Gajender Kumar Singh (Nishad)
38. Parbatta (Khagaria) - Vinay Kumar Varun
39. Peerpaanti (SC) (Bhagalpur) - Ghanshyam Das
40. Belhar (Banka) - Braj Kishore Pandit
41. Asthavan (Nalanda) - Lata Singh
42. Bihar Sharif (Nalanda) - Dinesh Kumar
43. Nalanda - Kumari Poonam Sinha
44. Kumharar (Patna Metropolis) - K. c. Sinha
45. Saw - Dr. Vijay Kumar Gupta
46. Chenari (SC) (Rohtas) - Neha Kumari (Nataraj)
47. Kargahar (Rohtas) - Ritesh Ranjan (Pandey)
48. Goh (Aurangabad) - Sita Ram Dukhari
49. Nabinagar (Aurangabad) - Archana Chandra
50. Imamganj (SC) (Gaya) - Dr. Ajit Kumar
51. Bodh Gaya (SC) (Gaya) - Laxman Manjhi
#WATCH पटना, बिहार: जन सुराज पार्टी की उम्मीदवार सूची के विरोध जन सुराज नेता पुष्पा सिंह ने कहा, " सभी पार्टी को छोड़ कर हमने जन सुराज के प्रशांत किशोर पर भरोसा किया। जब से उनकी पैदल यात्रा चली है उनके साथ हम चले हैं... मुझे टिकट नहीं मिला। पहले कहा जाता था कि जिसने सबसे ज्यादा… pic.twitter.com/A2k7aCnZao— ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) October 9, 2025
Meanwhile, dissatisfaction was voiced by hopefuls who were not given ticket by the party. Party leader Pushpa Singh said she abandoned all other parties for Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party. I didn't get a ticket. It was said that the one who worked the hardest will get a ticket".
Also Read