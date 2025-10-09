ETV Bharat / bharat

Jan Suraaj Party Releases First List Of Candidates, Karpuri Thakur's Granddaughter Gets Ticket

The list includes a total of 51 candidates. The party said it will field candidates in all 243 Assembly seats of the state.

The Jan Suraaj Party on Thursday released its first list of candidates for Bihar Assembly elections.
The party's national president Uday Singh said a total of 51 candidates will be fielded by the outfit for the polls. He said the party will field its candidates in all 243 seats of Bihar and the first list is a decisive step in the direction. He said that the candidates of the party have been selected on the basis of public relations, integrity and connect with people.

Singh said list includes 17 OBC, and eight minority candidates. The prominent candidates include RCP Singh's daughter Kumari Poonam Sinha who has been given a ticket from Nalanda. Karpuri Thakur's granddaughter Jagruti Thakur has been nominated from Samastipur, Preeti Kinnar from Gopalganj and Rahul Kirti Singh from Raghunathpur.

Below is the list of candidates

1. Valmiki Nagar (West Champaran) - Dr Narayan Prasad

2. Lauria (West Champaran) - Sunil Kumar

3. Harsiddhi (SC) (East Champaran) - Awadhesh Ram

4. Dhaka (East Champaran) - Dr Lal Babu Prasad

5. Sursand (Sitamarhi) - Usha Kiran

6. Runnisaidpur (Sitamarhi) - Vijay Kumar Sah

7. Benipatti (Madhubani) - Mohammad Parvez Alam

8. Nirmali (Supaul) - Ram Pravesh Kumar Yadav

9. Sikti (Araria) - Raghib B

10. Kochadhaman (Kishanganj) - Abu Affan Farooqui

11. Amour (Purnia) - Afroz Alam

12. Baisi (Purnia)- Mohammad Shahnawaz Alam

13. Pranpur (Katihar) - Kunal Nishad alias Sonu Singh

14. Alamnagar (Madhepura) - Subhodh Kumar Suman

15. Saharsa - Kishore Kumar

16. Simri Bakhtiarpur (Saharsa) - Surendra Yadav

17. Mahishi (Saharsa) - Shamim Akhtar

18. Darbhanga Rural - Shoaib Khan

19. Darbhanga - RK Mishra

20. Kewati (Darbhanga) - Billu Sahni

21. Minapur (Muzaffarpur) - Tej Narayan Sahni

22. Muzaffarpur - Dr Amit Kumar Das

23. Gopalganj - Dr Shashi Shekhar Sinha

24. Bhore (SC) (Gopalganj) - Preeti Kinnar

25. Raghunathpur (Siwan) - Rahul Kirti Sinha

26. Darundha (Siwan) - Satyendra Kumar Yadav

27. Manjhi (Saran) - Yaduvansh Giri

28. Baniapur (Saran) - Shravan Kumar Mahato

29. Chhapra (Saran) - Jai Prakash Singh

30. Parsa (Saran) - Musahab Mahato

31. Sonpur (Saran) - Chandan Lal Mehta

32. Kalyanpur (SC) (Samastipur) - Ram Balak Paswan

33. Morwa (Samastipur) - Jagriti Thakur

34. Matihani (Begusarai) - Dr Arun Kumar

35. Begusarai - Surendra Kumar Sahni

36. Khagaria - Jayanthi Patel

37. Beldaur (Khagaria) - Gajender Kumar Singh (Nishad)

38. Parbatta (Khagaria) - Vinay Kumar Varun

39. Peerpaanti (SC) (Bhagalpur) - Ghanshyam Das

40. Belhar (Banka) - Braj Kishore Pandit

41. Asthavan (Nalanda) - Lata Singh

42. Bihar Sharif (Nalanda) - Dinesh Kumar

43. Nalanda - Kumari Poonam Sinha

44. Kumharar (Patna Metropolis) - K. c. Sinha

45. Saw - Dr. Vijay Kumar Gupta

46. Chenari (SC) (Rohtas) - Neha Kumari (Nataraj)

47. Kargahar (Rohtas) - Ritesh Ranjan (Pandey)

48. Goh (Aurangabad) - Sita Ram Dukhari

49. Nabinagar (Aurangabad) - Archana Chandra

50. Imamganj (SC) (Gaya) - Dr. Ajit Kumar

51. Bodh Gaya (SC) (Gaya) - Laxman Manjhi

Meanwhile, dissatisfaction was voiced by hopefuls who were not given ticket by the party. Party leader Pushpa Singh said she abandoned all other parties for Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party. I didn't get a ticket. It was said that the one who worked the hardest will get a ticket".

