Jan Suraaj Will Field Candidates On All 243 Seats In Bihar; Women Will Contest On 40 Seats: Prashant Kishor

Patna (Bihar): Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor has announced that his party will fight on all the 243 seats in the 2025 Bihar elections and 40 candidates will be women.

Kishor made the announcement while speaking at the women's conference at Bapu Auditorium here. "In 2025 (Assembly polls), Jan Suraaj will contest on all the 243 seats and we will field 40 women candidates. If we get five years more time, in the 2030 Assembly polls, we will train 70 to 80 women and field them," Kishor said.

Kishor also said that financial assistance will be provided to women. "I will ensure that neither the women nor the youth will have to migrate to other states for jobs," he added.

Smita Chourasiya, who had come from Champaran West, said that people have a lot of expectations from Kishore. "The way Kishore has given respect to the mothers and sisters of Bihar, it will be a milestone," added Chourasiya.