Jan Suraaj Will Field Candidates On All 243 Seats In Bihar; Women Will Contest On 40 Seats: Prashant Kishor

Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor has announced that the outfit will be contesting on all 243 seats in Bihar in the 2025 Assembly polls and women candidates will be fielded on 40 seats in the state.

Jan Suraj Chief Prashant Kishor during party Mahila Samvad programme, at Bapu auditorium in Patna on Sunday (ANI)

Patna (Bihar): Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor has announced that his party will fight on all the 243 seats in the 2025 Bihar elections and 40 candidates will be women.

Kishor made the announcement while speaking at the women's conference at Bapu Auditorium here. "In 2025 (Assembly polls), Jan Suraaj will contest on all the 243 seats and we will field 40 women candidates. If we get five years more time, in the 2030 Assembly polls, we will train 70 to 80 women and field them," Kishor said.

Kishor also said that financial assistance will be provided to women. "I will ensure that neither the women nor the youth will have to migrate to other states for jobs," he added.

Smita Chourasiya, who had come from Champaran West, said that people have a lot of expectations from Kishore. "The way Kishore has given respect to the mothers and sisters of Bihar, it will be a milestone," added Chourasiya.

Madhavi Singh Kushawaha from Siwan also echoed similar views. "I am confident that Prashant Kishor will change the future of my children. To date, Patna has not witnessed such a huge conclave of women. Kishor is striving to take Bihar forward and we are with him," said Kushawaha.

Reacting to the announcement made by Kishore, senior journalist Pravin Bagi said that most of the women for Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal (United) leader Nitish Kumar and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

"Nitish Kumar has taken several initiatives for women empowerment and now Prashant Kishor is also focussing on this segment, which is half of Bihar's population. Kishor thus can give a tough fight to Nitish Kumar," quipped Bagi.

