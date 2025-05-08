ETV Bharat / bharat

India's Air Defence Activated As Pak Launches Drone Attack In Jammu | What We Know So Far

Jammu: A day after ‘Operation Sindoor’ by India in response to the Pahalgam terror attack, Jammu, India's air defence mechanism successfully thwarted Pakistani drone and missile attack in the winter capital of Jammu and Kashmir.

Eyewitnesses and locals told ETV Bharat that several drones are hovering in the sky in the city, triggering panic among the people, who were seen going helter-skelter. ETV Correspondent Mohd Ashraf Ganie also witnessed a drone attack and recorded videos.

Amid the explosions and subsequent panic, there is no official word on it so far. People have rushed towards their homes in panic, and all the shops have been closed. Soon after the attack, air raid sirens were put on, with the interception system activated. This was followed by a complete blackout.