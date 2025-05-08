ETV Bharat / bharat

India's Air Defence Activated As Pak Launches Drone Attack In Jammu | What We Know So Far

Eyewitnesses and locals told ETV Bharat that several drones are hovering in the sky in the city, triggering panic among the people.

Jammu Attack
Jammu Under Attack By Pakistan As Drones Hovering In The Skies (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 8, 2025 at 9:23 PM IST

1 Min Read

Jammu: A day after ‘Operation Sindoor’ by India in response to the Pahalgam terror attack, Jammu, India's air defence mechanism successfully thwarted Pakistani drone and missile attack in the winter capital of Jammu and Kashmir.

Eyewitnesses and locals told ETV Bharat that several drones are hovering in the sky in the city, triggering panic among the people, who were seen going helter-skelter. ETV Correspondent Mohd Ashraf Ganie also witnessed a drone attack and recorded videos.

Amid the explosions and subsequent panic, there is no official word on it so far. People have rushed towards their homes in panic, and all the shops have been closed. Soon after the attack, air raid sirens were put on, with the interception system activated. This was followed by a complete blackout.

Sources said Pakistan targeted several areas in Jammu with loitering munitions even as India activated its air defence mechanism and destroyed several projectiles. Locals told ETV Bharat that several loud explosions were heard around Jammu Airport.

This is a developing story.

