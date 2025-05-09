Jammu: Thousands Of Border Dwellers Evacuated To Relief Camps As India-Pakistan Tensions Rise

Amir Tantray

Jammu: A day after Pakistan targeted Jammu city with missiles and drones, which were intercepted by the air defence system, thousands of people have been evacuated from border areas of Jammu region to relief camps established in schools and other places.

These border dwellers were evacuated from Poonch, Rajouri, Jammu, Samba and Kathua districts. Poonch and Rajouri districts share Line of Control (LoC) with Pakistan Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (POJK), Jammu shares LoC with POJK and a total of 198-km-long International Border (IB) with Pakistan is shared by Jammu, Samba and Kathua districts.

The evacuation process was intensified this morning when apart from targeting Jammu with missiles and drones, heavy artillery shelling was witnessed all along Line of Control (LoC) and at a few places on the International Border.

Thousands of people are staying in relief camps, who don’t have any place to go apart from their homes situated close to the IB and LoC. Many people have also fled to safer places in Jammu city and other areas where they are staying with their relatives.

A senior officer, who is incharge of one such relief camp in district Jammu, told ETV Bharat that hundreds of people are residing in one such camp which is under his jurisdiction at an undisclosed location. “We are providing them every possible help including food, shelter, water, sanitation and other facilities and we try to ensure that they get the necessary help required in these tough times,” he added.

The situation is worst on LoC in twin districts of Rajouri and Poonch where intense shelling has made life difficult for the people living close to the LoC. In Rajouri district, around 43 schools in 28 different locations have been kept ready for border dwellers and staff has been put on high alert to provide food, shelter and other facilities to the people brought in the relief camps.

In Poonch, deputy commissioner and senior superintendent of Police were on the ground to supervise the evacuation process and take the people safely to designated places.

Poonch town, which has been facing the brunt of the Pakistani attack, last night again witnessed intense shelling in which several houses and other structures were damaged.

The Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah reached Jammu today from Srinagar and visited a relief camp situated in Mishriwala where he met with the people residing in the camp. He tried to boost the morale of the people and assured them of every possible help from his government.

Talking to media persons, Omar said, “We are providing three-time food, two-time tea, sanitation and every other thing required including medical facilities. Doctors are there, medicines are available, ambulances are stationed and vehicles are kept there as well. I know it is not the ideal situation for them as they would love to go back home but it was by compulsion that we had to bring them to these relief camps. Some kids wanted sports items and the sports minister had some items in his vehicles and handed them over to the kids to bring a smile to their faces.”

He said that the situation on borders is tense but Poonch has suffered the major brunt. “Poonch has suffered unprecedented loss. All the deaths have occurred in Poonch and when I visited GMC Jammu, most of the injured were from Poonch. My Deputy CM is trying to reach Poonch to get a first-hand account of things.”

The J&K CM put the onus of escalation in the crisis on Pakistan as he believed that provocation came from Pakistan when 26 tourists were killed in Pahalgam and India was forced to react. “Now, Pakistan is escalating things and they will neither be benefitted from this nor can they win it. It is better for them to stop their guns and let the situation calm down. Instead of escalating things, it is better for them to de-escalate the situation. I don’t know what will happen in the near future as it is upto Pakistan to decide what they want. We have more drones and more ammunition than Pakistan and they are bound to face defeat. They should apply some sense and stop their guns and our guns will stop automatically,” Omar maintained.

Commenting on last night’s attack on Jammu by Pakistan which was repulsed by defence forces, Omar said, “Pakistan tried to target civilian areas and I believe that it is the first time after the 1971 war that Jammu city has been targeted. But the way our defence forces reacted and shot down these drones without allowing a single one to reach its target, is appreciable. Pakistan tried to target several locations in Jammu and there are also reports that they tried to target an ammunition depot in Anantnag, which was also foiled.”