Jammu Sunjwan Army Base Attack: Injured Soldier Succumbs; Search Operation To Locate Terrorists Continues

Jammu: The soldier injured in the terror attack on Sunjwan Army Base in Jammu on Monday has succumbed to his injuries, officials said even as a massive search operation continues in Jammu to locate the attackers.

"The soldier sustained severe injuries from the attack and was promptly rushed to the hospital. Despite the immediate medical attention, the soldier unfortunately succumbed to the injuries," a Defence spokesperson said in Jammu. The soldier's identity was not revealed yet.

The defense spokesperson said that a few rounds were fired at the Sunjawan Military Station on the outskirts of Jammu at around 10.50 am, resulting in critical injuries to a soldier. "The operation has been launched and further details are being ascertained," the spokesperson said without giving details about the assailants who fired on the sentry post.

Soon after the gunfire, security forces launched a major anti-terror operation in Jammu, including pressing in drones to look for the suspected terrorists.

"Search operations underway, drones too pressed into service. It appears to be a sniper attack," sources said. "Gunshots were heard here in which one Army jawan was injured...We are investigating the incident... All the senior officers are on the spot...," Ajay Sharma, SP City South Jammu said.

The firing sparked panic as the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the local police rushed to the scene to join the army in a massive search operation to hunt down the fleeing terrorists. The search operation is on but there was no contact with the terrorists so far, the officials said.

This is not the first time Sunjwan Army Base has been targeted by militants. On February 10, 2018, Jaish-e-Mohammed militants launched an attack on the camp, resulting in the deaths of six soldiers, three militants, and one civilian, while 20 others, including 14 soldiers and five women and children, were injured. The attack occurred on the death anniversary of Afzal Guru, who was convicted for his involvement in the 2001 Indian parliament attack. The attack was regarded as one of the most severe since the 2016 Uri attack.