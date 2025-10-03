ETV Bharat / bharat

Jammu-Srinagar NH44 To Get Boost In Early 2026

Jammu: Even as the Jammu-Srinagar national highway (NH44) faced extensive damage during recent floods but there is a hope that the most dangerous stretch of the highway will get a boost early next year.

It is expected that one of the two tunnels being constructed between Marog to Panthyal on the Ramban-Banihal stretch of the highway will be completed by early 2026.

Not only that, but another milestone is expected to be achieved by the end of next year, which is the completion of the remaining four-lane road and flyover beyond Ramsu.

The completion of both these projects will further ease the traffic congestion on the highway, and the travel to the Kashmir valley will become smooth.

Giving details, an official of the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) told ETV Bharat that two tunnels are still under construction, which include a tunnel between Marog to Digdole and another is Digdole to Panthyal.

"The Marog to Digdole twin-tube tunnel of 4.2 km will bypass 5 km of existing road and will be completed by June 2027, whereas the Digdole to Panthyal twin-tube tunnel of 2.6 km and 3 km will bypass 3 km of existing road and will be completed by January 2026," said an official.