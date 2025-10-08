ETV Bharat / bharat

Jammu And Kashmir Sees Drop In Dengue Count With 1,482 Cases Reported Till October 7, But Officials Remain Vigilant

Jammu: With early winter knocking on the door, the weather has taken a turn in Jammu and Kashmir as the health officials believe that the change of weather can help minimise the chances of outbreak of Dengue in Jammu and Kashmir.

The administration is, however, not complacent about the fact that only early winter will minimise the scare. Instead, the officials continue to take steps to minimise the risk of the dengue outbreak.

Talking to ETV Bharat, director of Health Services in Jammu, Dr Abdul Hamid Zargar said whenever any case is reported from anywhere, the area within a 100-meter radius is sanitised with fogging, putting kerosene in stagnant water and checking the water tanks in houses.

"The health department, along with Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) in Jammu, municipal committees of other areas, where dengue cases have been reported, and Public Health Engineering (PHE) officials and others have taken several steps to minimise the risk of Dengue outbreak. We have also been sanitising people to take steps which will not allow breeding of Dengue mosquitoes," Dr Zargar said.

This year, 1,482 Dengue cases have been reported till October 7, whereas last year till date, 2,476 Dengue cases were registered in Jammu and Kashmir, which is less compared to last year. The director of health is attributing it to the efforts of his department and other departments in bringing down the cases as compared to last year.

"Usually, the chances of a Dengue outbreak are up to November end in Jammu as the weather remains favourable to dengue mosquito breeding, and we have been regularly monitoring the situation. But this year, as winter has arrived early, this may help in reducing the risk of dengue outbreak as well," he added.