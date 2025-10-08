Jammu And Kashmir Sees Drop In Dengue Count With 1,482 Cases Reported Till October 7, But Officials Remain Vigilant
In case of an outbreak, a 100-metre radius area is sanitised with fogging, putting kerosene in stagnant water and checking water tanks in houses.
Published : October 8, 2025 at 6:29 PM IST
Jammu: With early winter knocking on the door, the weather has taken a turn in Jammu and Kashmir as the health officials believe that the change of weather can help minimise the chances of outbreak of Dengue in Jammu and Kashmir.
The administration is, however, not complacent about the fact that only early winter will minimise the scare. Instead, the officials continue to take steps to minimise the risk of the dengue outbreak.
Talking to ETV Bharat, director of Health Services in Jammu, Dr Abdul Hamid Zargar said whenever any case is reported from anywhere, the area within a 100-meter radius is sanitised with fogging, putting kerosene in stagnant water and checking the water tanks in houses.
"The health department, along with Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) in Jammu, municipal committees of other areas, where dengue cases have been reported, and Public Health Engineering (PHE) officials and others have taken several steps to minimise the risk of Dengue outbreak. We have also been sanitising people to take steps which will not allow breeding of Dengue mosquitoes," Dr Zargar said.
This year, 1,482 Dengue cases have been reported till October 7, whereas last year till date, 2,476 Dengue cases were registered in Jammu and Kashmir, which is less compared to last year. The director of health is attributing it to the efforts of his department and other departments in bringing down the cases as compared to last year.
"Usually, the chances of a Dengue outbreak are up to November end in Jammu as the weather remains favourable to dengue mosquito breeding, and we have been regularly monitoring the situation. But this year, as winter has arrived early, this may help in reducing the risk of dengue outbreak as well," he added.
As per the official data, so far 1482 Dengue cases have been reported all over Jammu and Kashmir, with most of the cases reported in Jammu district, which stands at 617, followed by 437 cases in Kathua, 161 cases in Udhampur and 109 cases in Samba district.
The dengue cases have mostly been reported in all 10 districts of the Jammu region, and in the Kashmir valley, only 16 cases have been reported this year. Apart from districts falling in the plains of Jammu, where mostly the dengue cases have been recorded, Rajouri district has reported 47 dengue cases, followed by 28 in Reasi, 17 in Doda, 14 each in Poonch and Ramban and three cases were reported in Kishtwar district. There were also 19 cases reported that had come from outside Jammu and Kashmir.
On October 7, out of the total 72 cases reported in Jammu and Kashmir, 36 dengue cases were reported in Kathua district and 28 in Jammu district. The government has so far done 16831 tests, including rapid tests, in different areas to check dengue cases.
"Our officials are conducting tests of people who have symptoms of fever, cold and related things, and rapid tests are being done at their places," Dr Zargar added.
As per the data issued by the National Centre for Vector-Borne Diseases Control, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Jammu and Kashmir recorded 8,269 dengue cases in the year 2022 with 18 deaths, 6403 cases in 2023 with 10 deaths and 6876 cases in 2024 with only one death.
