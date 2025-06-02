ETV Bharat / bharat

Jammu Railway Station Gets Bomb Threat Call Days Ahead Of PM Modi's Inauguration Of Kashmir Train

The bomb threat call was made on Sunday evening, however, it turned out to be a hoax as no explosive was found during searches.

A file photo of Jammu Tawi railway station
A file photo of Jammu Tawi railway station (File)
author img

By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team

Published : June 2, 2025 at 12:19 PM IST

1 Min Read

Jammu: A bomb hoax call was received at Jammu Tawi Railway station in Jammu and Kashmir sending the security agencies into a tizzy. The threat comes days ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's inauguration of the train to Kashmir scheduled for June 6.

A police spokesman told ETV Bharat that a bomb threat was received at Jammu Railway Station on Sunday, June 1.

“Jammu Police and Railway Police promptly conducted a thorough search; nothing suspicious was found. Efforts are underway to identify the caller behind the false alarm," he said.

Following the bomb threat on Sunday evening, railway police swung into action and thoroughly checked and sanitised the area to find possible explosives. However, there was no explosive material at the railway station, an official said.

Jammu Tawi is the main Railway station of Jammu and Kashmir which is home to the headquarters of the Jammu division of northern railways as well.

The bomb threat at the railway station comes days ahead of the scheduled inauguration of the much-awaited train service to Kashmir by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The PM is likely to flag off Vande Bharat train service from Katra in Jammu division towards Baramulla in Kashmir.

The inauguration, earlier scheduled for April 19 was delayed due to inclement weather conditions in the region.

Jammu: A bomb hoax call was received at Jammu Tawi Railway station in Jammu and Kashmir sending the security agencies into a tizzy. The threat comes days ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's inauguration of the train to Kashmir scheduled for June 6.

A police spokesman told ETV Bharat that a bomb threat was received at Jammu Railway Station on Sunday, June 1.

“Jammu Police and Railway Police promptly conducted a thorough search; nothing suspicious was found. Efforts are underway to identify the caller behind the false alarm," he said.

Following the bomb threat on Sunday evening, railway police swung into action and thoroughly checked and sanitised the area to find possible explosives. However, there was no explosive material at the railway station, an official said.

Jammu Tawi is the main Railway station of Jammu and Kashmir which is home to the headquarters of the Jammu division of northern railways as well.

The bomb threat at the railway station comes days ahead of the scheduled inauguration of the much-awaited train service to Kashmir by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The PM is likely to flag off Vande Bharat train service from Katra in Jammu division towards Baramulla in Kashmir.

The inauguration, earlier scheduled for April 19 was delayed due to inclement weather conditions in the region.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

KASHMIR TRAINPM MODIJAMMU RAILWAY STATION BOMB THREATBOMB THREAT KASHMIR TRAIN

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

COVID-19 Subvariant NB.1.8.1; Is It Deadly? Everything You Need To Know About This New Virus

Bound By Blood, Bonded By A Kidney: 85-Year-Old Mother Saves Daughter’s Life In Jaipur

Bose Did It First, BYD Made It Real: The Evolution of Suspension Tech And Jumping Cars

Harnessing The Bounties Of Nature: Gulli Oil Extracted By Melghat Tribals Heals Aches And Wounds, Has Medicinal Values

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.