Jammu Railway Station Gets Bomb Threat Call Days Ahead Of PM Modi's Inauguration Of Kashmir Train

Jammu: A bomb hoax call was received at Jammu Tawi Railway station in Jammu and Kashmir sending the security agencies into a tizzy. The threat comes days ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's inauguration of the train to Kashmir scheduled for June 6.
A police spokesman told ETV Bharat that a bomb threat was received at Jammu Railway Station on Sunday, June 1.
“Jammu Police and Railway Police promptly conducted a thorough search; nothing suspicious was found. Efforts are underway to identify the caller behind the false alarm," he said.
Following the bomb threat on Sunday evening, railway police swung into action and thoroughly checked and sanitised the area to find possible explosives. However, there was no explosive material at the railway station, an official said.
Jammu Tawi is the main Railway station of Jammu and Kashmir which is home to the headquarters of the Jammu division of northern railways as well.
The bomb threat at the railway station comes days ahead of the scheduled inauguration of the much-awaited train service to Kashmir by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The PM is likely to flag off Vande Bharat train service from Katra in Jammu division towards Baramulla in Kashmir.
The inauguration, earlier scheduled for April 19 was delayed due to inclement weather conditions in the region.