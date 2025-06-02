ETV Bharat / bharat

Jammu Railway Station Gets Bomb Threat Call Days Ahead Of PM Modi's Inauguration Of Kashmir Train

Jammu: A bomb hoax call was received at Jammu Tawi Railway station in Jammu and Kashmir sending the security agencies into a tizzy. The threat comes days ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's inauguration of the train to Kashmir scheduled for June 6.

A police spokesman told ETV Bharat that a bomb threat was received at Jammu Railway Station on Sunday, June 1.

“Jammu Police and Railway Police promptly conducted a thorough search; nothing suspicious was found. Efforts are underway to identify the caller behind the false alarm," he said.

Following the bomb threat on Sunday evening, railway police swung into action and thoroughly checked and sanitised the area to find possible explosives. However, there was no explosive material at the railway station, an official said.