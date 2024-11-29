Jammu Police Crack Down On Terror Support Network, Conduct Searches And Arrest One

Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir police said that action to dismantle the terror support system, structure and ecosystem is going on across 10 districts of the Jammu region and one arrest has been made so far in this regard. This was claimed by the Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Jammu zone Anand Jain while addressing a press conference here on Friday.

He said that for the last few days, searches have been conducted in over 50 areas of Jammu zone in which many people were called for questioning. “The terror activities, which occurred in the recent past after which cases were registered, we conducted searches to bust the Over Ground Worker (OGW) support base and many people were also called for questioning. We attached properties of seven people in Kishtwar, who are living in Pakistan at present,” the ADGP said.

Jain informed that these searches will further continue and they will ensure that the support base and ecosystem of terrorists is completely dismantled. The Jammu region has witnessed a spike in terror activities this year and security forces have also suffered losses in these terror activities. But the terrorists have managed to keep themselves safe and police believe that it is because of the support base they enjoy with the help of a few OGWs, they remain at large.

“We have conducted searches in over 50 places and many people have been called for questioning as well. One person from Bhaderwah Firdous Ahmed has also been arrested in this regard,” the ADGP said.

The Jammu zone police chief said that they are investigating whether these people were directly involved in the terror activities or not. “Once we get the evidence, we will take action against them. This is part of the process to dismantle the terror network, which includes registering cases, questioning, arresting and even booking under the Public Safety Act,” he added.

Read more: J&K: Top Pakistani Terrorist Killed In Srinagar Encounter, 2 Militants Killed In Anantnag Gunfight