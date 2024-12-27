ETV Bharat / bharat

Jammu MLA Tarigami Hails Manmohan Singh's Visionary Leadership And Efforts For Secularism, Peace

Jammu: Senior Communist leader and MLA Kulgam MY Tarigami on Friday paid heartfelt tributes to former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh hailing him as a true lover of secularism and humanity. Reflecting on his personal experiences with Dr Manmohan Singh, Tarigami described him as a visionary leader, who upheld democratic values and inclusivity throughout his tenure.

Tarigami highlighted Dr Singh’s remarkable contributions to fostering dialogue and unity in Jammu and Kashmir. He specifically praised the initiative of the Round Table Conference held in Srinagar where leaders across the political spectrum were invited to discuss issues and work towards solutions.

“Dr Manmohan Singh’s commitment to secularism and human values was unmatched. I had the privilege of working alongside him, and his approach to politics was always driven by his belief in dialogue and consensus. His initiatives in Kashmir, including the Round Table Conference, were aimed at bridging divides and fostering peace in the region,” Tarigami said.

He further elaborated on the outcomes of the Srinagar Round Table Conference where five working groups were formed by Dr Manmohan Singh. These groups were tasked with gathering feedback to improve the social fabric of Jammu and Kashmir, resolve political tensions in the region, and explore avenues for initiating trade with Pakistan.