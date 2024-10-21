NIA Team Arrives In Ganderbal After Attack That Killed Six Workers, Doctor

Srinagar: A team from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrived in Gagangeer in central Kashmir's Ganderbal district on Monday, a day after a deadly militant attack killed six construction workers and a doctor, officials said.

The NIA team, led by a senior official, reached the scene of the attack in the morning and is expected to probe all possible angles related to the incident, an official told ETV Bharat. "The investigation will examine the circumstances and motives behind the attack to identify those responsible," the official said.

The official further said, "The militants seem to have targeted the site due to its strategic importance, and we're looking into various aspects to uncover the full scope of the attack."

The attack took place Sunday evening at a construction site in Gagangeer, where militants opened fire on workers at the site. The victims were identified as six labourers and a doctor, all of whom were working in the area.

Authorities have launched an extensive search operation in the region. The site is located near the strategic Z-morh tunnel, which has been a focal point for construction and development projects in the region. Security forces have intensified operations around the area in response to the incident.