ETV Bharat / bharat

NIA Team Arrives In Ganderbal After Attack That Killed Six Workers, Doctor

The NIA has launched an investigation into a militant attack in Gagangeer, which killed six construction workers and a doctor, examining motives and circumstances.

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 49 seconds ago

The NIA has launched an investigation into a militant attack in Gagangeer, which killed six construction workers and a doctor, examining motives and circumstances.
Security personnel cordon off the area after terrorist attack (PTI)

Srinagar: A team from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrived in Gagangeer in central Kashmir's Ganderbal district on Monday, a day after a deadly militant attack killed six construction workers and a doctor, officials said.

The NIA team, led by a senior official, reached the scene of the attack in the morning and is expected to probe all possible angles related to the incident, an official told ETV Bharat. "The investigation will examine the circumstances and motives behind the attack to identify those responsible," the official said.

The official further said, "The militants seem to have targeted the site due to its strategic importance, and we're looking into various aspects to uncover the full scope of the attack."

The attack took place Sunday evening at a construction site in Gagangeer, where militants opened fire on workers at the site. The victims were identified as six labourers and a doctor, all of whom were working in the area.

Authorities have launched an extensive search operation in the region. The site is located near the strategic Z-morh tunnel, which has been a focal point for construction and development projects in the region. Security forces have intensified operations around the area in response to the incident.

Read More

  1. Jammu Kashmir Terror Attack: 7 Including Doctor Killed; Amit Shah, Priyanka Gandhi, Others Call For Strong Action
  2. Militants Gun Down 2 Non-Local Labourers at J-K's Ganderbal; Several Others Injured

Srinagar: A team from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrived in Gagangeer in central Kashmir's Ganderbal district on Monday, a day after a deadly militant attack killed six construction workers and a doctor, officials said.

The NIA team, led by a senior official, reached the scene of the attack in the morning and is expected to probe all possible angles related to the incident, an official told ETV Bharat. "The investigation will examine the circumstances and motives behind the attack to identify those responsible," the official said.

The official further said, "The militants seem to have targeted the site due to its strategic importance, and we're looking into various aspects to uncover the full scope of the attack."

The attack took place Sunday evening at a construction site in Gagangeer, where militants opened fire on workers at the site. The victims were identified as six labourers and a doctor, all of whom were working in the area.

Authorities have launched an extensive search operation in the region. The site is located near the strategic Z-morh tunnel, which has been a focal point for construction and development projects in the region. Security forces have intensified operations around the area in response to the incident.

Read More

  1. Jammu Kashmir Terror Attack: 7 Including Doctor Killed; Amit Shah, Priyanka Gandhi, Others Call For Strong Action
  2. Militants Gun Down 2 Non-Local Labourers at J-K's Ganderbal; Several Others Injured

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

NIA TEAM ARRIVES IN GANDERBALJAMMU KASHMIR TERROR ATTACKNIA PROBE GANDERBAL ATTACK

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

How To Reduce Your TDS - All You Need To Know

Explained | BRICS Pay payment System And Its Necessity

Congress's Dismal Show In Jammu and Kashmir: A Post-Election Analysis

Solar Energy Powers An Entire Odisha Village

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.