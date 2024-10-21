Jammu Kashmir Terror Attack: 7 Including Doctor Killed; Amit Shah, Priyanka Gandhi, Others Call For Strong Action

Srinagar: A terror attack in the Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir left a doctor and six labourers dead when unidentified assailants opened fire at a tunnel construction site on the Srinaga-Leh national highway. The attack occurred late Sunday evening as the workers returned to their camp at Gund after a day's work.

According to preliminary reports, at least two terrorists targeted the group, resulting in the immediate deaths of two labourers. Four others, along with the doctor, succumbed to their injuries later. The deceased have been identified as Dr Shahnawaz Faheem Nazir, Kaleem, Mohammad Hanif, Shashi Abrol, Anil Shukla, and Gurmeet Singh. Fiver others are currently receiving treatment for their injuries.

In response to the incident, Union Home Minister Amit Shah condemned the attack, labelling it a 'despicable act of cowardice." He assured that those responsible would face severe repercussions from security forces. "I extend my sincerest condolences to the families of the deceased and pray for the speedy recovery of the injured," he said in a post on X.

Jammu and Kashmir Lt General Manoj Sinha also emphasised that the predators would be brought to justice. "We have given full freedom to Jammu and Kashmir Police, Army, and Security forces to take action," Sinha posted.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra condemned the killings, stating that targeting innocent civilians is a crime against humanity. "The entire country is united against such acts of violence," she said, offering condolences to the bereaved families and wishing the injured a swift recovery.

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti also condemned the violence, expressing her condolences to the victims' families. People's Conference leader Sajad Gani Lone described the attack as an 'insane act of madness," while Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee president Tariq Hameed Karra expressed concern over the potential for such incidents to destabilise the region further.

Security forces have cordoned off the area and initiated a search operation to locate the attackers.