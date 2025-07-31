Jammu Kashmir Records Uptick In Terror-Linked Violence In July; Six Killed

Srinagar: After a relatively calm June, the month of July has seen a marginal rise in fatalities related to terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, with six deaths reported, five suspected terrorists and one security forces personnel, according to police data accessed by ETV Bharat.
Three terrorists involved in the deadly Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of 26 civilians on April 22 this year, were neutralised in an anti-terrorism operation in central Kashmir on July 28, officials said.
Two days later, on July 30, security forces foiled an infiltration attempt along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Poonch district, killing two terrorists.
In a separate incident earlier in the month, an Indian Army Agniveer, Lalit Kumar, lost his life in a landmine explosion on July 25 while patrolling the Krishna Ghati sector, also along the LoC.
While July’s death toll is lower than the peak violence seen in the spring, it represents an uptick from June, which recorded only two killings—both of them terrorists, with no civilian or security force casualties.
According to police figures, January and February each witnessed three deaths, mostly security personnel. March saw a spike with seven deaths, including four soldiers and three terrorists.
April emerged as the deadliest month for civilians this year, with 26 civilian deaths at Pahalgam's Baisaran meadow. May recorded the highest overall casualties, with 43 people killed, comprising 25 civilians, five security personnel, and 13 terrorists.
The cumulative death toll for the year so far stands at 101, according to the data. Among the dead are 53 civilians, 15 members of security forces, and 33 terrorists. One unidentified body was also recorded during this period.
Read More