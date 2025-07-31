ETV Bharat / bharat

Jammu Kashmir Records Uptick In Terror-Linked Violence In July; Six Killed

Srinagar: After a relatively calm June, the month of July has seen a marginal rise in fatalities related to terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, with six deaths reported, five suspected terrorists and one security forces personnel, according to police data accessed by ETV Bharat.

Three terrorists involved in the deadly Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of 26 civilians on April 22 this year, were neutralised in an anti-terrorism operation in central Kashmir on July 28, officials said.

Two days later, on July 30, security forces foiled an infiltration attempt along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Poonch district, killing two terrorists.

In a separate incident earlier in the month, an Indian Army Agniveer, Lalit Kumar, lost his life in a landmine explosion on July 25 while patrolling the Krishna Ghati sector, also along the LoC.