Ravinder Raina, the Jammu and Kashmir BJP chief and party candidate for the Nowshera constituency, visited the Thakurdwara Temple to offer prayers ahead of the second phase of the Assembly elections.
Jammu And Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Live Updates | 239 Candidates Vie For Second Poll Phase
Polling is set to begin at 7 am in the Union Territory of Jammu Kashmir where 25 lakh eligible voters will choose their representatives for 26 assembly seats from 239 candidates in the fray, in the second phase of the election on Wednesday.
According to the Election Commission of India, they have established 3,502 polling stations of which 1,056 are urban polling stations and 2,446 rural polling stations. All of these polling stations have webcasting facilities to ensure transparency.
Apart from regular polling stations, the Commission has set up 157 --26 all-women polling stations(pink polling stations), 26 operated by differently-abled, 26 run by youths, 31 border polling stations, 26 green polling stations and 22 unique polling stations-- as special polling stations.
The voting will conclude at 6 pm.
Former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, JKPCC president Tariq Hamid Karra and BJP J-K chief Ravinder Raina are among the key faces in the fray for the second phase.
Abdullah is fighting from two seats - Ganderbal and Budgam seats, while Karra is contesting from Central Shalteng. Raina is seeking to return to the assembly from the Nowshera seat in Rajouri district where the last election to the assembly was held a decade before.
The prospects of jailed separatist leader Sarjan Ahmad Wagay alias Barkati who is contesting from Beewah and Ganderbal segments will be keenly tracked as he pins his hopes on the electorate to repeat the feat achieved by Engineer Rashid during the Lok Sabha polls.
Engineer aka Sheikh Abdul Rashid who was lodged in Tihar jail defeated Abdullah by over two lakh votes.
Preparations are in full swing at a polling station in Jammu designated for Kashmiri migrants as the second phase of voting takes place on Wednesday. This crucial phase will encompass 26 assembly constituencies across six districts, with a total of 25.78 lakh eligible voters expected to cast their ballots.
#WATCH | Jammu, J&K | Preparations underway at a polling station in Jammu, set up for the Kashmiri migrants living there.— ANI (@ANI) September 25, 2024
The second phase of voting in the Union Territory will be held today across 26 assembly constituencies in 6 districts with 25.78 lakh eligible electors. pic.twitter.com/62FFkTA57z
#WATCH | Jammu, J&K | Preparations underway at a polling station in Jammu, set up for the Kashmiri migrants living there.— ANI (@ANI) September 25, 2024
The second phase of voting in the Union Territory will be held today across 26 assembly constituencies in 6 districts with 25.78 lakh eligible electors. pic.twitter.com/62FFkTA57z