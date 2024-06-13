Pakistan Pushing Foreign Terrorists Into Jammu Region With Clear Intent: J&K Police Chief On Recent Terror Attacks

Jammu: In the backdrop of multiple terrorist attacks and encounters in Jammu in the last few days, Director General of Police (DGP) RR Swain on Thursday said that police and the security agencies are mapping their resources to give a befitting reply to foreign militants in the region.

J&K Director General of Police RR Swain (ETV Bharat)

Talking to reporters in Reasi, the DGP said that there was a "clear intent behind pushing foreign militants into Jammu region, which has triggered a security challenge in the region".

He said that when terror handlers in Pakistan fail to recruit locals in Kashmir and Jammu, the intent of the enemy is to "recruit locals across the LoC and push them inside our territory to disrupt peace and kill people". "We are mapping their resources to counter foreign terrorism in the Jammu region and we will give them a befitting reply," he said.

"When you have an enemy ready to kill people and foment trouble, we also have to be ready to counter," he said. The DGP said that Jammu region has a difficult terrain comprising forests, streams and hillocks. "These foreigners are not in large numbers, but they are not operating under the law and can harm anybody. We will defeat them the way they were defeated after trying to set up a base in the Jammu region between 1995 and 2005," he said.

The police chief warned the "enemy agents who sell their conscience for some bucks and narcotics to support terrorists". “Those supporting terrorists will repent,” the DGP said, adding, “such elements are being identified, and they will be taken to task".

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha chaired a high level security review in Jammu on June 11 which was followed by a Unified Headquarters meeting in Srinagar where the fresh spate of attacks by foreign terrorists in Jammu was discussed threadbare and counter strategy finalised. On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also reviewed the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

Pertinently, Jammu’s Kathua, Reasi, Bhaderwah, and Doda have witnessed a series of encounters and attacks in the past few days leading to a serious security situation in the entire belt. The first incident was reported on June 9, when terrorists targeted a bus in Reasi, causing it to plunge into a gorge, resulting in the deaths of 9 nine pilgrims and injuring 42 others. A gunfight took place in Kathua late Tuesday (June 11) and continued throughout the night. Two terrorists were killed in the encounter, in which a CRPF jawan also lost his life. Earlier, a constable of the Special Operations Group (SOG) sustained injuries in an encounter in Doda district.