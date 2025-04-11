Jammu Kashmir National Conference Challenges Waqf (Amendment) Act In Supreme Court

Srinagar: Amid a political row over the new Waqf Act across the country, the ruling party National Conference in Jammu and Kashmir has filed a writ petition in the Supreme Court challenging the Act.

National Conference spokesperson Ifra Jan said today that the three party legislators have filed a writ petition in the apex court. Jan said the party has decided on the directions of the president and former chief minister Dr Farooq Abdullah.

The legislators who have filed the writ petition include Arjun Singh Raju, Riyaz Ahmad Khan and Hilal Akbar Lone. NC is the second party from Jammu and Kashmir, which has challenged the controversial law in the court. Apni Party, led by former minister and businessman Altaf Bukhari, on Thursday filed an intervention application in the Supreme Court to challenge.

The opposition party in Jammu and Kashmir, the People's Democratic Party (PDP), also announced that it would challenge the law in the Supreme Court.

Meanwhile, the PDP held a protest in Srinagar against the new law. Its leaders and workers gathered in the party office and raised slogans against the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government for passing the amended Waqf Act in the parliament.

PDP General Secretary Mohammad Khurshid Alam flayed the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and the National Conference, accusing both of systematically betraying the trust and rights of the Muslim population of India.

Alam denounced the Waqf Amendment Act as “completely unacceptable to any section of Muslims in India”, condemning both its content and the clandestine manner of its passage. “The way this bill was pushed through Parliament by the BJP in the dead of night is not just undemocratic—it is a deliberate act of marginalisation. We reject it unequivocally,” he said.

People's Conference president and legislator from Handwara, Sajad Gani Lone, also launched a scathing attack on NC for creating what he described as "chaos and bedlam" inside the Assembly to avoid serious legislative discussion.

He claimed that NC MLAs, despite having a brute majority, turned the House into a scene of disorder and used disruptions as a tool to stall the Waqf bill deliberations.

Lone expressed dismay over the Speaker’s refusal to entertain a discussion on the Waqf bill, citing sub judice grounds, even as an adjournment motion was moved. In response, the Kashmir-based opposition, including Lone’s party, proposed a no-confidence motion against the Speaker, which was not supported by the NC.

“The NC enjoys power, a Chief Minister, a Speaker, a Cabinet — but when it came to defending religious matters, they chose silence over responsibility,” Lone said. “If the Speaker was an obstacle, they could have replaced him. But they chose theatrics over action.”

The Jammu and Kashmir assembly, which concluded its first budget session on Tuesday, witnessed a ruckus over the Waqf Act. The ruling party NC and opposition legislators demanded a discussion, but it was not permitted by the speaker.