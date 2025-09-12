ETV Bharat / bharat

Jammu Kashmir MLA Faces Ouster Threat Over Tweet Against Speaker

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly Secretariat has issued a show cause notice against Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Legislator Waheed ur Rehman Para for “misleading” people by alleging the Speaker has “endorsed” the arrest of his counterpart under the Public Safety Act (PSA).

The Aam Aadmi Party MLA Mehraj Malik was booked under the stringent PSA by the district magistrate of Doda on Monday for being a “threat to public order”. Subsequently, the officer communicated to the Legislative Assembly Speaker, Abdul Rahim Rather, about the arrest under the rules.

The Speaker has provided Para seven days to explain his position, failing which the breach of privilege and contempt proceedings would be initiated against him under assembly business rules, said the three-page show cause notice issued on Wednesday (September 10).

The Assembly Rules of Procedure and Conduct of the Business allow the speaker to inform the House as soon as possible if the session is underway, or else circulate it in the bulletin for the information of the legislators.

But it is the MLA Pulwama Para's brief tweet that is at the centre of this notice. “Shameful surrender. The Assembly Secretariat endorsing PSA against an elected MLA is a direct assault on democracy. J&K CM @OmarAbdullah must act; don't allow the institution of MLA, the last agency of the people, to be silenced. Today it's Mehraj; tomorrow it could be you,” he had posted on X.

The Speaker has pointed out factual inaccuracies in the post, saying it has misled people by passing false and distorted information, casting aspersions on the “impartiality” of the Speaker.