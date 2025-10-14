ETV Bharat / bharat

Two Terrorists Killed As Army Thwarts Infiltration Bid On LoC In Jammu Kashmir's Kupwara

Srinagar: Two terrorists were killed following an exchange of fire as the Army foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, ANI reported on Tuesday, quoting officials.

The troops noticed suspicious movement along the LoC in Kupwara late on Monday night and challenged the intruders. There was a brief exchange of fire between the two sides, the officials said. Searches are underway in the area.

An Indian Army official on Monday said, "In the Kupwara sector of Jammu and Kashmir, Indian Army troops witnessed some suspicious movement along the Line of Control and fired towards it in the evening, around 7 PM. Operations are continuing in the area. More details awaited".

The latest development comes days after an exchange of fire took place between terrorists and the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the Jammu and Kashmir Police in the Beeranthub area under the Kandi Police Station in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir.