Two Terrorists Killed As Army Thwarts Infiltration Bid On LoC In Jammu Kashmir's Kupwara
Indian Army troops fired after noticing suspicious movement along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Kupwara sector on Monday evening.
Published : October 14, 2025 at 8:54 AM IST
Srinagar: Two terrorists were killed following an exchange of fire as the Army foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, ANI reported on Tuesday, quoting officials.
The troops noticed suspicious movement along the LoC in Kupwara late on Monday night and challenged the intruders. There was a brief exchange of fire between the two sides, the officials said. Searches are underway in the area.
An Indian Army official on Monday said, "In the Kupwara sector of Jammu and Kashmir, Indian Army troops witnessed some suspicious movement along the Line of Control and fired towards it in the evening, around 7 PM. Operations are continuing in the area. More details awaited".
The latest development comes days after an exchange of fire took place between terrorists and the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the Jammu and Kashmir Police in the Beeranthub area under the Kandi Police Station in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir.
Last week, Union Home Minister Amit Shah directed security forces to remain on high alert and ensure that terrorists do not exploit snowfall and adverse weather conditions to infiltrate across the Line of Control (LoC) and International Border in Jammu and Kashmir.
The directive came during a high-level security review meeting chaired by Shah in the national capital on October 9 to assess the ground situation in the Union Territory.
The meeting, which lasted for nearly three hours, was attended by Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Union Home Secretary, Director of Intelligence Bureau, Chief of Army Staff, Chief Secretary and Director General of Police of Jammu and Kashmir, Directors General of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), and other senior officials from the Government of India, the Army, and the Jammu and Kashmir administration.
Read More