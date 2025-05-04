Youth's Body Found In Jammu Kashmir's Kulgam, Mehbooba Mufti Calls For Investigation

Srinagar: A 23-year-old youth was found dead in mysterious circumstances in Kulgam district of south Kashmir on Sunday, even as former J&K chief minister Mehbooba Mufti alleged foul play and sought a thorough investigation.

The body of Imtiyaz Ahmad Magray, 23, was recovered by the police from a local stream at Watoo area of the district. The deceased was a resident of Tangmarg village in the district. Locals said that Magray was a labourer. Police sources said that after post mortem, Magray’s body was handed over to his family.

Mufti in a post on X said locals alleged that Magray was picked up by the Army two days ago. "Yet another body has been recovered from a river in Kulgam raising serious allegations of foul play. Local residents allege that Imtiyaz Magray was picked up by the army two days ago and now mysteriously his body has surfaced in the river," she said in her post.

The former chief minister said the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam appears to be a "calculated attempt" to derail the fragile peace, disrupt tourism in Kashmir and undermine communal harmony across the country.

"If a single act of violence can shake the entire system, triggering arbitrary arrests, home demolitions, and the targeting of innocent civilians then the perpetrators have already achieved their objective," she said. Mehbooba called for an impartial investigation into the death.

"Allegations of misconduct whether in Bandipora encounter or in this latest incident in Kulgam are deeply troubling and warrant a thorough impartial investigation," she added.

Last month, three youth from the Gujjar community were found dead, and their bodies were recovered from the Vaishov nallah of the same district. Their families protested for several days, demanding a judicial probe into their deaths. On April 25, two days after the Pahalgam terrorist attack, police claimed to have killed Altaf Lali, the brother of jailed militant commander Talib Lali.

“Based on specific intelligence input regarding presence of terrorists, a Joint Search Operation was launched by Indian Army and @JmuKmrPolice in general area Kolnar Ajas, Bandipora. Contact was established and a firefight ensued. Operation is in progress,” Chinar Corps wrote on X on April 25. However, Lali’s family alleged that he was killed in a "fake" encounter.