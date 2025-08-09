2 Soldiers Killed As Anti-Terror Operation In Jammu Kashmir's Kulgam Enters 9th Day

Srinagar: Two Army soldiers were killed in overnight firing in the ongoing encounter with terrorists in Akhal area of south Kashmir's Kulgam district, with the intense gunfight entering its 9th day on Saturday, making it one of the longest anti-terror operations in the valley in recent history.

According to officials, so far, at least nine security personnel have been injured in the operation that began on August 1, in which two terrorists were gunned down in the first two days. The slain soldiers have been identified as Lance Naik Pritpal Singh and Sepoy Harminder Singh, with the Indian Army confirming that the gunfight was still on.

"Update: OP AKHAL, Kulgam Chinar Corps honours the supreme sacrifice of the Bravehearts, L/Nk Pritpal Singh and Sep Harminder Singh, in line of duty for the Nation. Their courage and dedication will forever inspire us. Indian Army expresses deepest condolences and stand in solidarity with the bereaved families. Operation continues," Indian Army's Chinar Corps posted on X.

The encounter began after security forces launched a cordon and search operation in a forest area at Akhal in the south Kashmir district, following specific intelligence inputs about the presence of terrorists there.

After an initial exchange of fire between the two sides last Friday, the operation was halted for the night, but the cordon was strengthened, and additional reinforcements were rushed to the area, officials said.

When the firing resumed the next day, two terrorists were killed. The identity and the group affiliation of the slain terrorists have not been ascertained so far. Security forces have maintained a tight cordon in the area and continued to battle the terrorists hiding in dense forests.

Senior police and Army officers, including the Jammu and Kashmir Police chief Nalin Prabhat, and the Army's Northern Commander Lt Gen Pratik Sharma, are closely monitoring the operation round-the-clock, officials said.

Security forces have pressed drones and helicopters into service to track the terrorists down in the forest area. Para commandos were also assisting the security forces in neutralising the hiding ultras.