ETV Bharat / bharat

Jammu Kashmir High Court Upholds Deportation Of Pakistani Nationals Living In India Since 1988

Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has dismissed a 35-year-old petition filed by a Pakistan-based couple seeking to halt their deportation from India. The couple had married in Rawalpindi in 1986 and entered India in 1988 with their minor son on Pakistani passports.

"The petitioners have acted in their own volition and acquired the citizenship of a foreign Country," ruled Justice Sindhu Sharma, while rejecting the plea of 80-year-old Mohammad Khalil Qazi and his wife Arifa Qazi, both of whom have been living in Srinagar since July 1988 on expired residential permits. The couple had approached the court to quash a deportation order issued against them in 1989 and to seek restoration of Indian citizenship.

The petitioners—claiming to be permanent residents of J&K and born in Srinagar—contended that they had involuntarily acquired Pakistani citizenship due to circumstances arising from the 1947 Partition and sought relief on humanitarian and constitutional grounds.

Petitioner No. 1, Khalil Qazi, stated that he was stranded in Pakistan as a four-year-old after the 1948 India-Pakistan war disrupted his family's return to Srinagar. Petitioner No. 2, Arifa, who married him in Rawalpindi in 1986, held an Indian passport before marriage. However, the Court found no merit in their argument.

"Petitioner No. 1 (Khalil) is admittedly a citizen of Pakistan and chose to remain so till date after his marriage to petitioner No. 2 (Arifa). He visited India in July 1988. Petitioner No. 2 voluntarily acquired the citizenship of Pakistan after her marriage," Justice Sharma pointed out, adding, "Both the petitioners had travelled to India in 1988 along with their son on Pakistani Passport."

While the couple argued that their plight in Pakistan and historic ties to Srinagar entitled them to Indian citizenship, the court highlighted that citizenship by birth or descent cannot survive the voluntary act of accepting foreign nationality.

Citing Section 9(1) of the Citizenship Act, 1955, the Court held: "A citizen who voluntarily acquires citizenship of another country after commencement of the 1955 Act or between 26th January, 1950 and date of commencement of the 1955 Act, upon such acquisition, such citizenship automatically cease to be citizen of India."

Justice Sharma dismissed the couple's plea for protection under Article 14 and the principles of natural justice: "There is thus clear evidence to explain the fact that the petitioners, on the strength of passport of Pakistan and Visa, permission were granted to them to visit India. There is nothing on record to suggest that their request for grant of citizenship of India has been accepted."