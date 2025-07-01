Jammu Kashmir High Court Upholds Deportation Of Pakistani Nationals Living In India Since 1988

Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has dismissed a 35-year-old petition filed by a Pakistan-based couple seeking to halt their deportation from India. The couple had married in Rawalpindi in 1986 and entered India in 1988 with their minor son on Pakistani passports.
"The petitioners have acted in their own volition and acquired the citizenship of a foreign Country," ruled Justice Sindhu Sharma, while rejecting the plea of 80-year-old Mohammad Khalil Qazi and his wife Arifa Qazi, both of whom have been living in Srinagar since July 1988 on expired residential permits. The couple had approached the court to quash a deportation order issued against them in 1989 and to seek restoration of Indian citizenship.
The petitioners—claiming to be permanent residents of J&K and born in Srinagar—contended that they had involuntarily acquired Pakistani citizenship due to circumstances arising from the 1947 Partition and sought relief on humanitarian and constitutional grounds.
Petitioner No. 1, Khalil Qazi, stated that he was stranded in Pakistan as a four-year-old after the 1948 India-Pakistan war disrupted his family's return to Srinagar. Petitioner No. 2, Arifa, who married him in Rawalpindi in 1986, held an Indian passport before marriage. However, the Court found no merit in their argument.
"Petitioner No. 1 (Khalil) is admittedly a citizen of Pakistan and chose to remain so till date after his marriage to petitioner No. 2 (Arifa). He visited India in July 1988. Petitioner No. 2 voluntarily acquired the citizenship of Pakistan after her marriage," Justice Sharma pointed out, adding, "Both the petitioners had travelled to India in 1988 along with their son on Pakistani Passport."
While the couple argued that their plight in Pakistan and historic ties to Srinagar entitled them to Indian citizenship, the court highlighted that citizenship by birth or descent cannot survive the voluntary act of accepting foreign nationality.
Citing Section 9(1) of the Citizenship Act, 1955, the Court held: "A citizen who voluntarily acquires citizenship of another country after commencement of the 1955 Act or between 26th January, 1950 and date of commencement of the 1955 Act, upon such acquisition, such citizenship automatically cease to be citizen of India."
Justice Sharma dismissed the couple's plea for protection under Article 14 and the principles of natural justice: "There is thus clear evidence to explain the fact that the petitioners, on the strength of passport of Pakistan and Visa, permission were granted to them to visit India. There is nothing on record to suggest that their request for grant of citizenship of India has been accepted."
The Court also found that communications allegedly made to the Chief Minister and the Ministry of Home Affairs were "not signed by any competent authority" and lacked legal weight.
The couple has been residing in Srinagar based on a stay on their deportation order granted in 1990, but never completed formal citizenship resumption procedures under the Citizenship Act or Rules.
In referencing the landmark Izhar Ahmad Khan vs Union of India and the recent Supreme Court ruling in Union of India vs Pranav Srinivasan (2024), the Court reinforced that "the voluntary acquisition by an Indian citizen of the citizenship of another country terminates his citizenship of India."
The petitioners' counsel had argued that the deportation was a violation of their fundamental rights, especially given their long stay in India and their original status as J&K residents. But the Court was not convinced.
"The petitioners have not placed on record any documentary proof of the fact that they had applied for citizenship in terms of the Citizenship Act or Rules," Justice Sharma ruled. The Court concluded by lifting the long-standing stay on the deportation order and dismissed the petition as "without any merit."
How things unfolded
The saga began in 1945 when Mohammad Khalil Qazi was born in Srinagar. He was stranded in Pakistan as a young child following the 1948 war, leading to his eventual acquisition of Pakistani citizenship. In 1962, his cousin Arifa Qazi was born in Srinagar and later held an Indian passport. The two married in Rawalpindi in 1986. In July 1988, the couple entered India with their minor son on Pakistani passports and were granted short-term residential permits.
After multiple extensions, their stay was curtailed by a deportation order in September 1989. However, the High Court granted them interim relief by staying the deportation in April 1990. The legal case dragged on for 35 years until the High Court dismissed their petition and upheld the validity of the deportation order.
