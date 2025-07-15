ETV Bharat / bharat

Jammu Kashmir Govt's Controversial Education Clause In Marriage Assistance Scheme Faces Legal Challenge

Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh on Tuesday directed the Union Territory administration to reconsider a controversial clause in the State Marriage Assistance Scheme (SMAS), which makes passing 8th standard compulsory for poor girls to receive financial assistance for marriage.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Arun Palli and Justice Rajnesh Oswal passed the directions while disposing of a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) WP(C)PIL 5/2025 filed by Abdul Hamid Rather, who argued the case in person.

In his submissions, Rather contended that Clause 3(b) of Government Order No. 49-JK(SWD) of 2022, which mandates that from April 2025, girls must have passed at least Class 8 to be eligible for the scheme, is arbitrary, exclusionary and violative of Articles 14 and 21 of the Constitution of India.

Citing landmark Supreme Court judgments, the petitioner argued that the educational condition creates an irrational classification unrelated to the primary purpose of SMAS, which was introduced in 2015 to provide one-time financial support to poor and marriageable girls from vulnerable categories. "The objective was poverty alleviation, not educational upliftment," he submitted, arguing that the condition punishes poor girls for systemic failures in education and infrastructure.

The petitioner further contended that the clause disproportionately impacts girls from conflict-affected areas, Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and remote regions who already face educational disadvantages. “By tying financial aid to education, the State is reinforcing the very inequalities it is constitutionally bound to reduce,” Rather argued.