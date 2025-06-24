ETV Bharat / bharat

Jammu And Kashmir Gets Major Infra Push With Two Strategic Tunnels For All-Weather Connectivity

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir has got a major push in terms of road connectivity with the central government clearing key development projects of over 10,600 crore, including two strategic tunnelling projects. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways cleared 19 projects under the National Highways plan for 2025–26. This includes two strategic tunnels at Mughal Road’s Peer Ki Gali and Kupwara’s Sadhana for providing all-weather connectivity at an estimated cost of Rs 7,160 crores.

Many projects will be undertaken by the National Highways Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) but some of them with strategic significance will be handed to the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) which operates under the Defence Ministry.

In Jammu and Kashmir, multiple stakeholders ranging from the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to the elected government hailed the approval but staked a claim for getting through these projects.

"In a major achievement, my government has got ₹10,600 crores worth of road & tunnel projects approved by the Union Government,” said Chief Minister Omar Abdullah while expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Minister of Roads and Transport Nitin Gadkari.

The Mughal Road and Sadhana tunnels were a longstanding demand of people as these roads would remain cut off for months in winters because of snow. The Mughal road is an alternative to National Highway 44 for connecting Kashmir with the rest of the country through the Pirpanjal region on Jammu’s Rajouri-Poonch and Valley’s Shopian on the other side.