Police Vehicle in Farooq Abdullah's Convoy Met With Accident in Dausa; Two Cops Injured

Former J&K CM Farooq Abdullah's convoy met with an accident in Dausa after a cow came in its way on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway.

Delhi police vehicle in Farooq Abdullah's convoy met with accident in Dausa.
Delhi police vehicle in Farooq Abdullah's convoy met with accident in Dausa.
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jan 17, 2025, 4:33 PM IST

Updated : Jan 17, 2025, 4:41 PM IST

Dausa: Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah was going from Delhi to Ajmer for pilgrimage on Thursday when a police vehicle in his convoy with an accident in Dausa on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway. Two Delhi Police personnel were injured in this accident. They were receiving treatment at Dausa District Hospital.

The lives of the Delhi Police personnel in the car were saved due to the opening of the air bags of the escorting vehicle during the accident, reports said. The Delhi Police vehicle was escorting former CM Farooq Abdullah's convoy at the time of the accident.

Cow came in the way: Delhi Police Head Constable Pappuram Meena said that they were going from Delhi to Ajmer in a convoy with former CM Farooq Abdullah. During this time there were three commandos and a driver in the police escort vehicle. Near Bhandarej junction, suddenly an animal came from behind the trees in front of the convoy and due to that, this road accident happened, he said.

In this accident, the Delhi Police vehicle was badly damaged from the front. At the same time, the airbags on the driver and conductor side also opened, due to which the people in the car narrowly escaped. However, two Delhi Police personnel were injured in this accident, who were immediately brought to Dausa District Hospital, but due to minor injuries, they were discharged after first aid. Another soldier sitting in the escort vehicle was slightly injured.

NHAI's big negligence: After this road accident, once again VIP security on the expressway has come under scrutiny. The NHAI has drawn flak over the incident. The cow coming in the way of vehicles on a safe road like the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway has raised many questions on the safety of users on the expressway.

