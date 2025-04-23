ETV Bharat / bharat

Encounter Breaks Out In Jammu Kashmir's Kulgam, Day After Terror Attack In Pahalgam

An encounter between security forces and terrorists broke out in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam on Wednesday evening.

An encounter between security forces and terrorists broke out in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam on Wednesday evening.
Representational Image (PTI)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 23, 2025 at 7:07 PM IST

Srinagar: A gunfight broke out between terrorists and security forces in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, officials said here.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Tangmarg area of Kulgam district following information about the presence of ultras there. An encounter broke out after the terrorists opened fire on the security personnel, they said. No casualties have been reported in the exchange of fire so far, the officials said adding further details were awaited.

Earlier on Wednesday, two terrorists were killed as an infiltration bid was foiled along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district. The security forces are on high alert after Tuesday's terror attack in Pahalgam left 26 people, mostly tourists, dead.

