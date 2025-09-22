ETV Bharat / bharat

Encounter Between Army And Terrorists In J-K's Kishtwar, Weapons Recovered In Kupwara; Ops Underway

While carrying out an intelligence based operation in general area of Kishtwar, alert troops of White Knight Corps established contact with terrorists on Sunday afternoon.

Encounter Between Army And Terrorists In J-K's Kishtwar, Weapons Recovered In Kupwara; Ops Underway
Representational Image (File/ANI)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 22, 2025 at 7:34 AM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Jammu: An exchange of fire was reported between security forces and terrorists in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday afternoon. The gunfight started at around 1 PM and was still going on till late evening. However, there was no immediate report of any casualty in the encounter, officials said.

The Indian Army's 16th Corps, also known as the White Knight Corps, launched the operation after receiving a tip-off about presence of terrorists in the region. Officials said that the area has been sealed, and efforts are underway to trap the terrorists.

"Alert troops of #WhiteKnightCorps at around 1 pm today, while carrying out an intelligence based operation in general area of Kishtwar have established contact with terrorists. Fire exchanged with terrorists. Operation is in progress," said the White Knight Corps.

In another major development, the Army recovered a large cache of weapons during a search operation in Mawar area of Handwara in north Kashmir's Kupwara district.

The seized items include two Chinese pistols, one pistol made in Turkey, 40 AK-47 bullets, 34 pistol bullets, eight grenades, one landmine and one blanket.

The recovery of weapons in Kupwara is being seen as a big success as security sources claimed to have thwarted a planned terror attack.

Read More

Jammu Kashmir: Army Soldier Killed In Gunfight With Terrorists On Udhampur-Doda Border

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

ENCOUNTER IN KISHTWAR JAMMU KASHMIRINDIAN ARMYWEAPONS RECOVEREDEXCHANGE OF FIRE WITH TERRORISTS

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

The Rogue Prince of Persia Review: Parkour, Combat, And Comic Book Vibes

Back to School | The Science Behind Ocean Salt And Why Desalination Isn't The Fix Yet

Analysis | India-US Relations: Between Pressure, Pushback, and A Possible Reset

Roots Of Faith: Two Giant Trees In City Of Salvation Gaya Serve As Memorials For The Untimely Departed

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.