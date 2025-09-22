ETV Bharat / bharat

Encounter Between Army And Terrorists In J-K's Kishtwar, Weapons Recovered In Kupwara; Ops Underway

Jammu: An exchange of fire was reported between security forces and terrorists in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday afternoon. The gunfight started at around 1 PM and was still going on till late evening. However, there was no immediate report of any casualty in the encounter, officials said.

The Indian Army's 16th Corps, also known as the White Knight Corps, launched the operation after receiving a tip-off about presence of terrorists in the region. Officials said that the area has been sealed, and efforts are underway to trap the terrorists.

"Alert troops of #WhiteKnightCorps at around 1 pm today, while carrying out an intelligence based operation in general area of Kishtwar have established contact with terrorists. Fire exchanged with terrorists. Operation is in progress," said the White Knight Corps.