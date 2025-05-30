ETV Bharat / bharat

Exclusive | Unable To Deliver Promises As New Delhi, LG Sinha Interfere In J&K: NC Legislator Shameema Firdous

Srinagar: A senior ruling National Conference leader and legislator Shameema Firdous has admitted they are unable to deliver promises due to a lack of powers and Constituency Development Funds (CDF), shifting blame on central government and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha for the ‘helplessness’.

The CDF was passed in the maiden budget of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly session in March. Each MLA was allocated over Rs 3 crore as CDF but Firdous said they are yet to get a single penny for carrying out works in their constituencies.

The funds were specifically meant for drinking water, roads, education, healthcare, sanitation, tourism and public welfare.

In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, the three-time elected legislator from Srinagar’s Habba Kadal Shameema Firdous said they are yet to get Constituency Development Funds for carrying out works.

“Chief Minister exercises his powers but LG Manoj Sinha intervenes and it affects our work,” she added.

Firdous said that Chief Minister Omar Abdullah is himself facing challenges in the face of ‘interference’ in governance from Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

Excerpts from the interview:

We are not able to deliver promises

It is more difficult to work in the Union Territory. We thought elections could solve our issues and sufferings but now I realise we have many challenges. We cannot do anything or deliver the promises for which we were voted to power.

Ministers lack the power to address issues

People understand we are facing challenges. We don’t get funds or ministers are not that powerful to get work done. They too are facing problems. The ministers should fulfil the promises. At least, we get assurances from Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.

No Constituency Development Funds