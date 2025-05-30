Exclusive | Unable To Deliver Promises As New Delhi, LG Sinha Interfere In J&K: NC Legislator Shameema Firdous

Srinagar: A senior ruling National Conference leader and legislator Shameema Firdous has admitted they are unable to deliver promises due to a lack of powers and Constituency Development Funds (CDF), shifting blame on central government and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha for the ‘helplessness’.
The CDF was passed in the maiden budget of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly session in March. Each MLA was allocated over Rs 3 crore as CDF but Firdous said they are yet to get a single penny for carrying out works in their constituencies.
The funds were specifically meant for drinking water, roads, education, healthcare, sanitation, tourism and public welfare.
In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, the three-time elected legislator from Srinagar’s Habba Kadal Shameema Firdous said they are yet to get Constituency Development Funds for carrying out works.
“Chief Minister exercises his powers but LG Manoj Sinha intervenes and it affects our work,” she added.
Firdous said that Chief Minister Omar Abdullah is himself facing challenges in the face of ‘interference’ in governance from Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.
Excerpts from the interview:
We are not able to deliver promises
It is more difficult to work in the Union Territory. We thought elections could solve our issues and sufferings but now I realise we have many challenges. We cannot do anything or deliver the promises for which we were voted to power.
Ministers lack the power to address issues
People understand we are facing challenges. We don’t get funds or ministers are not that powerful to get work done. They too are facing problems. The ministers should fulfil the promises. At least, we get assurances from Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.
No Constituency Development Funds
We are yet to receive Constituency Development Funds. They promised Rs 60 crore under different schemes but there is no clarity on them. Even road widening works or removing bottlenecks in my constituency can’t be executed.
I blame the central government and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha for this helplessness. This is the failure of New Delhi.
‘Azadi’ from LG system
The education sector was ignored in the last decade. Many schools closed and they didn’t make efforts to construct new schools. This affected the student community and people. But I have taken up this issue and have got a school for my constituency. We want big government schools but there is a lack of availability of land.
But that does not seem possible until Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha is there. This can happen when we get ‘Azadi’ from this system and when statehood is restored.
CM faces problems
Bureaucrats are cooperating with us. But the way we were getting support and cooperation in the state was not there. We got some big projects approved in the past but if I take a project now I doubt we can get it executed unless there is repeated intervention from the Chief Minister.
Omar Abdullah is facing problems. He exercises his powers but LG Manoj Sinha interferes, affecting our work.
Lack of representation in cabinet
We have no representation from central Kashmir in the government except for the Chief Minister. Eight constituencies in Srinagar got no representation in the government. But ministerial strength is limited to nine.
Return of KPS
We want the return of Kashmiri Pandits to live together. I would like to see them return to their homes in my constituency.
Read More