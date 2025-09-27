ETV Bharat / bharat

Jammu Kashmir Assembly To Convene Next Month, Government’s One-Year Report Card In Focus

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has summoned the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly's autumn session next month ahead of the shifting of government offices to Jammu during the winter months. This comes days after the cabinet led by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah recommended summoning the session from October 13.

An official order by the assembly secretariat showed that the LG has summoned the session for 10 am on October 23. All the legislators have been asked to attend the session as per the rules of procedure and conduct of business rules, it added.

This will be the third session of the Omar Abdullah-led government since it assumed charge in Jammu and Kashmir and will coincide with the government's one-year completion.

The last full-fledged session was convened in Jammu in March-April, and the rules warrant no more than a six-month lapse between two sessions of the legislature. Following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, a special one-day sitting was held in Srinagar, where legislators condemned the attack in July.

An official said that summoning the session on October 13 would have allowed little time for legislators to submit their questions to the secretariat.