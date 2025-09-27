Jammu Kashmir Assembly To Convene Next Month, Government’s One-Year Report Card In Focus
This session will coincide with the Omar Abdullah-led government's one-year anniversary since it assumed charge in Jammu and Kashmir.
Published : September 27, 2025 at 6:53 PM IST
Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has summoned the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly's autumn session next month ahead of the shifting of government offices to Jammu during the winter months. This comes days after the cabinet led by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah recommended summoning the session from October 13.
An official order by the assembly secretariat showed that the LG has summoned the session for 10 am on October 23. All the legislators have been asked to attend the session as per the rules of procedure and conduct of business rules, it added.
This will be the third session of the Omar Abdullah-led government since it assumed charge in Jammu and Kashmir and will coincide with the government's one-year completion.
The last full-fledged session was convened in Jammu in March-April, and the rules warrant no more than a six-month lapse between two sessions of the legislature. Following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, a special one-day sitting was held in Srinagar, where legislators condemned the attack in July.
An official said that summoning the session on October 13 would have allowed little time for legislators to submit their questions to the secretariat.
The treasury benches are expected to face opposition from the main opposition parties, including the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) legislators.
Senior BJP leader and legislator Vikram Randhawa said they will focus on the year's performance of the government as they have failed to fulfil their promises to the people.
“It has been a year of failure. Instead of prioritising development, the government has been focusing on statehood. We will see whether the government has maintained equality in the distribution of relief in Jammu and Kashmir,” he told ETV Bharat.
Likewise, PDP legislator Waheed Para said their focus will be on the performance of the government, the non-fulfilment of the ruling NC's promises in their assembly manifesto and the budget passed six months ago.
