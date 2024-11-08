ETV Bharat / bharat

Ruckus in JK Assembly on Third Consecutive Day Over Special Status Resolution

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir legislative assembly continues to witness ruckus on the third day over the resolution on Article 370 abrogation and restoration by the opposition members.

As the House proceedings began today, Speaker Rahim Rather directed the National Conference legislator Javaid Baig to speak on a Motion of Thanks.

However, the opposition legislators of BJP, PC, PDP and AIP created a ruckus and started shouting against each other about the resolution on Article 370 abrogation and restoration which was presented by the PDP, Sajad Lone, and Khursheed Shaikh on Thursday.

The speaker directed the Marshals to remove the members who were creating a ruckus. The Marshals removed Khursheed Shaikh, who is the brother of jailed MP Engineer Rashid. The BJP legislator shouted slogans against Sajad Lone, shouting that "separatist and separatism will not be accepted".