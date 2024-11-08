ETV Bharat / bharat

Ruckus in JK Assembly on Third Consecutive Day Over Special Status Resolution

JK Assembly witnessed chaos as BJP MLAs protested by jumping into the well of the House over a special status resolution, leading to their eviction.

JK Assembly witnessed chaos as BJP MLAs protested by jumping into the well of the House over a special status resolution, leading to their eviction.
Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir legislative assembly continues to witness ruckus on the third day over the resolution on Article 370 abrogation and restoration by the opposition members.

As the House proceedings began today, Speaker Rahim Rather directed the National Conference legislator Javaid Baig to speak on a Motion of Thanks.

However, the opposition legislators of BJP, PC, PDP and AIP created a ruckus and started shouting against each other about the resolution on Article 370 abrogation and restoration which was presented by the PDP, Sajad Lone, and Khursheed Shaikh on Thursday.

The speaker directed the Marshals to remove the members who were creating a ruckus. The Marshals removed Khursheed Shaikh, who is the brother of jailed MP Engineer Rashid. The BJP legislator shouted slogans against Sajad Lone, shouting that "separatist and separatism will not be accepted".

Sajad Lone urged the Speaker to consider their resolution on Article 370. The Speaker replied he will give a ruling on their resolution.

Amid the slogans by BJP legislators, the legislator of the ruling party Javaid Hussain Baig continued to speak on the Motion of Thanks.

