J-K Assembly Seeks Restoration Of Special Status, Passes Resolution

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir legislative assembly Wednesday passed a historic resolution seeking the restoration of the special status for the erstwhile state.

On day three of its maiden session, the Union Territory Assembly witnessed a dramatic turn as Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary introduced the resolution seeking the restoration of the special status J&K enjoyed under Article 370.

The resolution, which calls for reinstating the special constitutional provisions for the erstwhile state, was passed with a majority vote amid strong opposition from the BJP legislatures.

Choudhary, speaking on behalf of the government, defended the resolution, which he read aloud to the Assembly: "This Legislative Assembly reaffirms the importance of the special status and constitutional guarantees, which safeguarded the identity, culture, and rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir and expresses concern over their unilateral removal. This Assembly calls upon the Government of India to initiate dialogue with elected representatives of people of Jammu and Kashmir for restoration of special status, constitutional guarantee and to work out constitutional mechanisms for restoring the provisions. This Assembly emphasises that any process for restoration safeguards both national unity and the legitimate aspirations of people of Jammu and Kashmir".

As soon as Choudhary introduced the resolution, the house witnessed a ruckus as LoP Sharma opposed it, saying the parliament had already abrogated Article 370 and the same cannot be restored. Last month, ETV Bharat had reported about Omar Abdullah-led government's plan to introduce the resolution.

Wednesday's resolution gained backing from National Conference legislatures, including Health Minister Sakina Itoo, who seconded the motion. Additionally, independent MLAs Sheikh Khursheed and Shabir Kullay, People's Conference (PC) chief Sajad Lone, and three PDP legislators voiced their support, strengthening the government's position in the House.

Despite mounting support for the resolution, BJP leaders, led by Sharma, continued to raise objections, questioning the shift in legislative priorities and arguing that the motion was introduced without adequate notice.