J-K Assembly Seeks Restoration Of Special Status, Passes Resolution

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir legislative assembly Wednesday passed a historic resolution seeking the restoration of the special status for the erstwhile state.
On day three of its maiden session, the Union Territory Assembly witnessed a dramatic turn as Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary introduced the resolution seeking the restoration of the special status J&K enjoyed under Article 370.
The resolution, which calls for reinstating the special constitutional provisions for the erstwhile state, was passed with a majority vote amid strong opposition from the BJP legislatures.
Choudhary, speaking on behalf of the government, defended the resolution, which he read aloud to the Assembly: "This Legislative Assembly reaffirms the importance of the special status and constitutional guarantees, which safeguarded the identity, culture, and rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir and expresses concern over their unilateral removal. This Assembly calls upon the Government of India to initiate dialogue with elected representatives of people of Jammu and Kashmir for restoration of special status, constitutional guarantee and to work out constitutional mechanisms for restoring the provisions. This Assembly emphasises that any process for restoration safeguards both national unity and the legitimate aspirations of people of Jammu and Kashmir".
As soon as Choudhary introduced the resolution, the house witnessed a ruckus as LoP Sharma opposed it, saying the parliament had already abrogated Article 370 and the same cannot be restored. Last month, ETV Bharat had reported about Omar Abdullah-led government's plan to introduce the resolution.
Wednesday's resolution gained backing from National Conference legislatures, including Health Minister Sakina Itoo, who seconded the motion. Additionally, independent MLAs Sheikh Khursheed and Shabir Kullay, People's Conference (PC) chief Sajad Lone, and three PDP legislators voiced their support, strengthening the government's position in the House.
Despite mounting support for the resolution, BJP leaders, led by Sharma, continued to raise objections, questioning the shift in legislative priorities and arguing that the motion was introduced without adequate notice.
BJP lawmakers criticized what they described as a "last-minute" change to the day's agenda, sparking protests that disrupted the session. All 28 BJP legislators staged a dramatic protest in the house, terming the NC-led government’s resolution as “anti-national". The lawmakers stormed into the well of the house, voicing their strong disagreement with the decision and calling it a "betrayal" of national interests.
Amid the uproar, BJP leader Sham Lal Sharma climbed onto a table in the well, accusing the National Conference of "manipulating" the sentiments of Jammu and Kashmir's people "since 1947". "Yesterday, you spoke a different language. Article 370 is final. This political gimmick won't work. From Sheikh Abdullah to Omar Abdullah, emotional blackmail has been routine," Sharma said, urging the Speaker to maintain independence and avoid siding with any political party.
BJP MLAs chanted "Jahan Huway Balidan Mukherji, woh Kashmir hamara hai" (The Kashmir where Mukherji was martyred is ours), “August 5 Zindabad,” and “Anti-national agenda nahi chalega” (Anti-national agenda won't prevail), along with chants of “Bharat Mata ki Jai” and “Jai Shri Ram.”
Leader of the Opposition Sunil Sharma further alleged that the NC government intended to change the name of the historic Shankaracharya Hills to Takht-e-Sulaimani, calling it part of a "larger agenda" that BJP members vowed to resist. "We will not allow this,” BJP MLAs shouted.
Speaker Abdur Rahim Rather called the resolution to a vote, resulting in its passage by a majority. However, the persistent protests from BJP members forced the Speaker to adjourn the Assembly for 15 minutes to restore order.
The resolution addresses the revocation of Jammu and Kashmir's special status on August 5, 2019, when the central government annulled Article 370 and reorganized the region into two Union Territories: Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. The National Conference, in its Assembly election manifesto, committed to advocating for the restoration of statehood and the region's special status.
Chief Minister Omar Abdullah had indicated on day 1 of the maiden Assembly session that the treasury benches would table their resolution seeking special status. It was PDP's Waheed Ur Rehman Para, however, who stole the show on that day as he moved a resolution against the abrogation of Article 370.
