Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Election Results 2024: All About RS Pura-Jammu South 74 Constituency

Women voter turnout in 2024: 67.14%

Men voter turnout in 2024: 67.22%

RS Pura Jammu South is a newly carved constituency under the recommendations of the Delimitation Commission. Two seats were carved from Gandhi Nagar, namely Bahu and RS Pura Jammu South.

After the bifurcation of the Gandhi Nagar seat into Bahu and RS Pura Jammu, the South BJP has fielded a new face, Narinder Singh Raina, against Congress leader Raman Bhalla.

The Gandhi Nagar assembly seat-bifurcated into Bahu and RS Pura Jammu South after delimitation, is a seat to watch out for given the tight contest between the BJP and Congress candidates in the 2014 election results.

The Gandhi Nagar assembly seat in Jammu is expected to be a major battleground, having been divided into two constituencies—Bahu and RS Pura Jammu South—after the delimitation.

In 2014, BJP senior leader Kavinder Gupta won the Gandhi Nagar seat now RS Pura Jammu South. This time, a fierce contest is anticipated between the BJP and Congress. In 2014, Gupta won the Gandhi Nagar assembly seat by defeating Congress's senior leader Raman Bhalla with a margin of 16,777 votes. The voter turnout was only 36.02%, with Gupta receiving 56,679 votes and Bhalla getting 39,902 votes.