J&K Assembly Election Results 2024: All About Zadibal Constituency

The Shia dominated Zadibal constituency is witnessing a contest among PC's Abid Ansari, NC's Tanvir Sadiq and Independent Junaid Azim Mattu.

People Queue up at a polling station in Srinagar during JK assembly elections
People Queue up at a polling station in Srinagar during JK assembly elections (PTI)

Constituency: Zadibal
Total candidates: 10
Major candidates: Abid Hussain Ansari (JKPC), Taveer Sadiq (JKNC), Junaid Azim Mattu (Independent)

Total voters: 1,12,864
Male voters: 56408
Female voters: 56451
Trangenders: 05
Voter Turnout in 2024: 30.78 %

Women voter turnout in 2024: 36 %

Men voter turnout in 2024: 25.47 %

Zadibal constituency has the highest electorate in Srinagar and the highest 143 polling stations in the district. It is predominantly inhabited by the Shia population and several key areas including the Dargah Hazratbal housing the relic of Prophet Mohammad SAW falls in this constituency after the delimitation in 2022.

The seat was won by Abid Hussain Ansari in 2014 who contested on the PDP ticket. He bagged 7582 votes against his rival National Conference candidate Peer Afaaq who secured 4849 votes.

The main contest is between National Conference candidate Tanvir Sadiq and Abid Hussain Ansari with both having their own strengths. Independent candidate Junaid Azim Mattu left Altaf Bukhari's Apni Party ahead of the assembly polls after jumping the ship from NC and People's Conference earlier.

Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections were held in three phases--on September 18, September 25 and October 1.

