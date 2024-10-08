J&K Assembly Election Results 2024: All About Pulwama Constituency

Constituency: Pulwama



Total Number of candidates:45

Major candidates:Mohammad Khalil Band (JKNC) and Waheed Rehman Parra (PDP)

Total population:560440

Total voters: 407637

Male voters:202475

Female voters:205141

Villages: 327

Tensils:08



Literacy rate Male: 64.3

Literacy rate Female: 65.96

Voter Turnout in 2024: 50.78%



Pulwama district is centrally located in the valley of Kashmir. The economy of the District mainly depends on the Agriculture Sector. The District is famous for Rice and quality Saffron production in the world. The District is also famous for bulk Milk production and literary known as Anand of Kashmir,with a growing industrial sector comprising small and medium enterprises.



The Pulwama District is consists of 327 census villages, out of which 08 are uninhabited. The villages have been grouped into 8 Tehsils among , Pulwama, Awantipora, Tral, Pampore, Kakapora, Aripal, Rajpora & Litter.

In 2024 Jammu And Kashmir Assembly elections, the total percentage of voters in Pulwama Assembly Constituency was recorded at 50.78%.

Mohammad Khalil Bandh (JKNC), Waheed-ur Rehman Parra (JKPDP) are key candidates contested from Pulwama constituency.

In 2014, Mohd. Khalil Band of the Jammu & Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) won the seat by defeating Ghulam Nabi Wani of the Jammu & Kashmir National Conference with a margin of 1032 votes.later he joined NC and Band is contesting 2024 assembly elections on the NC ticket .