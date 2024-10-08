J&K Assembly Election Results 2024: All About Mendhar Constituency

Constituency: Mendhar ST.

Total candidates: 9.

Major candidates: Javed Ahmad Rana (NC), Advocate Murtaza Khan( BJP) Advocate Nadeem Rafiq Khan (PDP)



Total voters: 109474

Male voters: 56062

Female voters: 53412

Trangenders:0

Voter Turnout in 2024: 73.56%

Female voter turnout in 2024: 78.16%

Men voter turnout in 2024: 69.18 %

The Mendhar Assembly constituency is, reserved for Scheduled Tribes (ST) The Constituency is considered as border Constituency, it has border with Pakistan (LoC) and remains sensitive.

The National Conference has fielded Javed Ahmad Rana from Mendhar assembly. People's Democratic Party have given the ticket to Advocate Nadeem Rafiq Khan, while the BJP has fielded Murtaza Khan from Mendhar constituency.

Rana had won the seat in 2014 when Jammu and Kashmir was a state. Rana, who secured 31,186 votes, won the seat with a margin of 9,025 votes and a vote share of 47.8%. He defeated PDP candidate Advocate Maroof Ahmad Khan who got 22,161 votes (33.9% vote share). Indian National Congress candidate Murtaza Ahmad Khan stood third with 7,255 votes (11.1% vote share). In 2008, the People's Democratic Party leader Sardar Rafiq Hussain Khan registered a win while in the 2002 Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, Rana registered victory. In 1996 and 1987 state elections, NC leader Nissar Ahmad Khan had emerged victorious respectively.

As per data of the Election Commission, there were 81,554 voters in the Mendhar constituency in the 2014 Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections including 42,502 male and 38317 female voters.