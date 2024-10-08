ETV Bharat / bharat

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Election Results 2024: All About Langate Constituency

The contest was majorly between Irshad Ganie (Congress-JKNC), Sheikh Khursheed Independent of AIP and Syed Ghulam Nabi Bukhari (JKPDP)

People line up to cast their vote in J&K
People line up to cast their vote in J&K (ETV Bharat)

Constituency: Langate

Total candidates: 15

Major Candidates: Irshad Ganie (Congress-JKNC), Sheikh Khursheed Independent (AIP), Syed Ghulam Nabi Bukhari (JKPDP), Irfan Ahmad Ganaie (Panditpori) (PC), Kaleemullah Lone (Independent, Jamaat-e-Islami backed)

Total votes: 120211

Male voters: 60056

Female voters: 60152

Trangenders: Nil

Voter turnout in 2024: 63.89 %

Women voter turnout in 2024: 61.64%

Men voter turnout in 2024: 66.15%

The Langate assembly constituency in the Kupwara district of the Kashmir valley is the most watched-out segment for the assembly elections and the counting day. The Baramulla MP Engineer Rashid has fielded his younger brother Sheikh Khursheed on the seat.

Khursheed, who quit the teaching job in the Jammu and Kashmir government, was fielded as an independent candidate by Rashid's Awami Ittehad Party (AIP), as the party is yet to get recognition from the Election Commission of India.

Khursheed is pitched against INC-NC candidate Irshad Ganie and Irfan Ahmad Ganaie (Panditpori) of the Peoples Conference and Syed Ghulam Nabi Bukhari of the PDP.

The constituency witnessed a high-voltage campaign by all 15 candidates, particularly by AIP and PC, as they are believed to be the main political rivals in the segment.

For Engineer Rashid, who is out on bail after five years of jail, the Langate constituency is a matter of prestige for him and his longevity in electoral politics. Rashid has won two assembly elections—2008 and 2014—from Lanagate.

The two consecutive wins catapulted him into the limelight of Kashmir politics. Come Tuesday, the counting day, the fate of Rashid's brother and other candidates will be decided.

