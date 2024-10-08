J&K Assembly Election Results 2024: All About Gulmarg Constituency

Total candidates: 13

Major candidates: Farooq Ahmad Shah (JKNC), Ghulam Hassan Mir (JKAP).

Total voters: 90296

Male voters: 45497

Female voters: 44798

Trangenders:1

Voter Turnout in 2024: 71.37%

Women voter turnout in 2024: 70.74%

Men voter turnout in 2024: 71.99%

Nestled in the Baramulla district, the Gulmarg Assembly constituency, famous for its scenic landscapes and the world-renowned ski resort, has a unique political significance. With a total of 90,296 voters, the constituency has seen an engaging electoral contest in the 2024 J&K Assembly elections. Among the 13 candidates vying for the seat, the race largely centers on two political heavyweights—Pirzada Farooq Ahmed Shah of the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) and Ghulam Hassan Mir of the Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party (JKAP).

Gulmarg has a near-equal gender distribution among voters, with 45,497 male and 44,798 female voters, while the constituency also includes one registered transgender voter. The voter turnout in the 2024 elections was a robust 71.37%. Women voters showed remarkable enthusiasm, with a turnout of 70.74%, while male voters had a turnout of 71.99%.

Gulmarg's stunning mountainous terrain and its dependence on tourism give the constituency a unique political dynamic. Candidates here face the delicate challenge of balancing development with the need to protect the area's fragile ecosystem. The recent delimitation has also redrawn the political map, making this seat a crucial battleground for parties hoping to secure a foothold in north Kashmir. Tourism, the backbone of the local economy, remains central, but voters are also looking for improvements in infrastructure and more job opportunities.