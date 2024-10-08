J&K Assembly Election Results 2024: All About Ganderbal Constituency

Total candidates: 15

Major candidates: BASHIR AHMAD MIR (JKPDP), OMAR ABDULLAH (JKNC)

Total voters: 129013

Male voters:64109

Female voters:64904

Trangenders:0

Voter Turnout in 2024:57.12%

Women voter turnout in 2024: 52.80%

Men voter turnout in 2024: 61.50%



Ganderbal, a scenic gem in the heart of central Kashmir, is more than just its breathtaking views of snow-capped mountains and lush valleys. The Sind River winds through the constituency, adding to its natural beauty, while its location near the Amarnath Yatra route gives it spiritual significance. But this land, nestled in the calm of nature, has a political pulse that beats strongly.

In the 2024 Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, 15 candidates are vying for the seat, but the spotlight is on two major contenders: Omar Abdullah of the JKNC, a familiar face who has held the seat multiple times, and Bashir Ahmad Mir of the JKPDP, who hopes to challenge the status quo. Omar is also contesting from Budgam besides Ganderbal given the poor prospects of winning this seat.

Ganderbal's 1,29,013 voters are nearly evenly split between men and women, with 64,109 men and 64,904 women. Voter turnout this year stood at 57.12%, showing active participation. However, men turned out in larger numbers (61.50%) than women (52.80%), reflecting a gender gap that still persists.