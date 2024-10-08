J&K Assembly Election Results 2024: All About Budgam Constituency

Constituency: Budgam

Total candidates: 8

Major candidates: Omar Abdullah (JKNC), Aga Syed Muntazir Mehdi (JKPDP)

Total voters: 125394

Male voters: 63467

Female voters: 61926

Trangenders: 1

Voter Turnout in 2024: 52.27%

Women voter turnout in 2024: 47.01%

Men voter turnout in 2024: 57.42%

Budgam, another important seat of central Kashmir, is a key constituency in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections. This region, surrounded by picturesque mountains and fertile valleys, has long been a political stronghold, making it a hotbed of electoral activity.

In the 2024 Assembly elections, Budgam saw a tough contest between former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah from the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) and Aga Syed Muntazir Mehdi from the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (JKPDP). These two candidates are among the eight contenders vying for this significant seat.

The constituency has a total of 1,25,394 registered voters, including 63,467 male voters, 61,926 female voters, and one transgender voter. This year's voter turnout was 52.27%, with a notable gap between men and women participation. While 57.42% of male voters cast their ballots, only 47.01% of female voters participated.

Budgam's Shia-majority population gives the region a unique religious and cultural identity, influencing its political landscape. The 2024 election was no exception, with Omar Abdullah aiming to reclaim his influence in the heartland, while Aga Mehdi, from a prominent Shia family, represented a strong opposition from the PDP.