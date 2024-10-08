ETV Bharat / bharat

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Election Results 2024: All About Bijbehara Constituency

The poll fight was majorly between Dr Bashir Ahmad Shah Veeri of NC and Iltija Mufti of PDP

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 48 minutes ago

Women waiting in queue for casting their vote in J&K
Women waiting in queue for casting their vote in J&K (ETV Bharat)

Constituency: Bijbehara

Total number of candidates: 03

Top candidates: Dr Bashir Ahmad Shah Veeri (JKNC) and Iltija Mufti (PDP).

Total population: 146801

Total votes: 102081

Male voters: 50728

Female voters: 51353

Voter Turnout in 2024: 60.43

Women voter turnout in 2024: 62.38

Men voter turnout in 2024: 58.52

Bijbehara is located on National Highway 44, or NH44, and the banks of River Jehlum. It's famous for the Mughal gardens, Padshahi Bagh and Darashuku Bagh. It is also called ‘the town of Chinars’ for the large number of Chinar trees planted there.

This constituency falls in the Anantnag district and has historical political significance as many famous politicians have been born in this area, including the late Mufti Muhammad Sayeed, his daughter Mehbooba Mufti, and Abdul Gani Shah (Veeri).

The contest for the seat was between Iltija Mufti of the PDP, Dr Bashir Ahmad Veeri of the NC, and Sofi Mohammad Yousuf of the BJP. The race largely centres on two political leaders, Iltija and Veeri.

The seat was a stronghold of the PDP and witnessed a tight battle between Veeri and Iltija.

Horticulture is the backbone of the local economy of Bijbehara Srigufwa, and voters are looking for improvements in horticulture, infrastructure, and job opportunities for youths.

The polling in the much-awaited assembly elections was held in three phases starting from September 18.

