J&K Assembly Election Results 2024: All About Banihal Constituency

The Banihal assembly seat is witnessing a contest among Congress leader Vikar Rasool Wani, NC's Imrtiyaz Shan and PDP's Sajad Shaheen.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 32 minutes ago

Voters queue up outside a polling station to cast vote during JK assembly elections
Voters queue up outside a polling station to cast vote during JK assembly elections (ANI)

Constituency: Banihal

Total candidates: 7
Major candidates: Vikar Rasool Wani(Indian National Congress) Imtiyaz Shan(National Conference) Sajad Shaheen( PDP)
Total voters: 126096
Male voters: 65026
Female voters:61069
Trangender:1
Voter Turnout in 2024: 71.28%
Women voter turnout in 2024: 69.30%
Men voter turnout in 2024: 72.54%

The Banihal assembly constituency was formed in 1962.

In the history of Banihal, the National Conference has won four times, and Congress has won three times.

Banihal assembly constituency is the last assembly seat of the Jammu region that connects Kashmir to Jammu through Qazigund However, this time a tough contest is expected between Congress and National Conference.

Congress candidate Vikar Rasool Wani has been elected consecutive two times by voters of banihal in 2008 and 2014 assembly elections but this time, the National Conference and PDP may pose a threat to his victory.

However, the delimitation commission has added the Gool Sangaldan area, which was previously part of the Gool Arnas assembly constituency in the Reasi district, to the Banihal assembly constituency.

As friendly contest is being contesting between alliance partners NC and Congress there.

In this Muslim-majority assembly constituency, which has been a stronghold of National Conference and Congress, both BJP and PDP are also trying their luck. In 2008, Congress candidate Vikar Rasool Wani was challenged by independent candidates, while the National Conference was in fourth place. In 2014, the PDP secured the second position here.

National Conference's Sajjad Shaheen has contested in 2008 and 2014 but was defeated Congress candidate Vikar Rasool Wani in both elections.

