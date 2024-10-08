ETV Bharat / bharat

J&K Assembly Election Results 2024: All About Banihal Constituency

Voters queue up outside a polling station to cast vote during JK assembly elections ( ANI )

Constituency: Banihal



Total candidates: 7

Major candidates: Vikar Rasool Wani(Indian National Congress) Imtiyaz Shan(National Conference) Sajad Shaheen( PDP)

Total voters: 126096

Male voters: 65026

Female voters:61069

Trangender:1

Voter Turnout in 2024: 71.28%

Women voter turnout in 2024: 69.30%

Men voter turnout in 2024: 72.54%

The Banihal assembly constituency was formed in 1962.

In the history of Banihal, the National Conference has won four times, and Congress has won three times.

Banihal assembly constituency is the last assembly seat of the Jammu region that connects Kashmir to Jammu through Qazigund However, this time a tough contest is expected between Congress and National Conference.

Congress candidate Vikar Rasool Wani has been elected consecutive two times by voters of banihal in 2008 and 2014 assembly elections but this time, the National Conference and PDP may pose a threat to his victory.