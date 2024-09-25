Every Vote for INDIA Bloc Will Break 'Chakravyuh of Injustice': Rahul to People of J-K

New Delhi: As Jammu and Kashmir votes in the second phase of crucial assembly elections, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday told the people that their every vote for the INDIA bloc will break the "chakravyuh of injustice" created by the BJP and bring J&K on the path of prosperity.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also urged the voters to think about the decade "lost in betrayal" and remember how their state was downgraded to a Union Territory. Asserting that Jammu and Kashmir is on the cusp of change, Kharge appealed to the voters to use the power of democracy to ensure a positive change for securing their future.

Kharge's remarks came as voting began for the second phase of the assembly election in Jammu and Kashmir in which over 2.5 million voters are eligible to vote and decide the fate of 239 candidates, including former chief minister Omar Abdullah, in the fray for 26 seats.

The voting began at 7 am across the 26 assembly constituencies amidst tight security arrangements.

In a post on X, Kharge said, "Today, as the second phase of voting gets underway for 26 seats, I exhort the people of Jammu and Kashmir to come out in large numbers to exercise their democratic rights."

"When you press the voting button on the EVM, do think about how your decade was lost in betrayal. A state was downgraded to a Union Territory for the first time in history. There is widespread unemployment and rampant corruption, with land rights and social justice issues becoming prevalent," the Congress chief said.

A vote for positive change will secure people's future and guarantee unbridled welfare, Kharge said. "One single vote will secure your Constitutional rights. I warmly welcome the first-time voters, who look forward to a better future," the Congress chief said.

"These elections are a turning point for Jammu and Kashmir and let us use the power of Democracy to make that change happen," Kharge said.

In a post in Hindi on X, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Gandhi said, "My brothers and sisters of Jammu and Kashmir, today is the second phase of voting, come out in large numbers and vote for your rights and prosperity - vote for INDIA."

"By snatching your statehood from you, the BJP government has insulted you and played with your constitutional rights," he said. "Your every vote for INDIA will break the 'chakravyuh' of injustice created by the BJP and will bring Jammu and Kashmir on the path of prosperity," Gandhi said.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra told the people of Jammu and Kashmir that the right to vote is their most important right.

"For the last 10 years, this right has been taken away from you. Restrictions were imposed on raising your voice on issues like electricity, water, roads, employment, income, business, land, and forest. Your right to choose your representative was taken away from you," she said in a post in Hindi on X.

"Show the power of your vote in the second phase of elections today. Vote to choose a government for your better future, livelihood, employment, land, business and for your issues," the Congress general secretary said.