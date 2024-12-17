ETV Bharat / bharat

J&K: Army GOC Visits Forward Areas Along LoC Post Narcotics Smuggling Operation

Jammu: A day after the major drug smuggling operation was thwarted along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir, Lieutenant General Naveen Sachdeva, General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the 16 Corps, visited forward areas along LoC on Tuesday to assess operational readiness.

Accompanied by Major General Kaushik Mukherjee, GOC of the Ace of Spade Division, Lt Gen Sachdeva inspected the snow-covered Tristar and Anita sectors in the Pir Panjal range in the Jammu Region. During the visit, he interacted with soldiers stationed in these challenging terrains, commending their dedication and emphasising the importance of maintaining high professional standards during the operations.

“GOC White Knight Corps, accompanied by GOC Ace of Spades, visited Tristar and Anita sectors to review operational preparedness. GOC commended the troops for their commitment and dedication to duty and emphasised maintaining the highest standards of professionalism in operations.” The White Knight Corps shared on social media platform X.