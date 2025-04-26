ETV Bharat / bharat

Jammu GMC Hospital MS Removed Over Controversial Circular In Pahalgam Attack Aftermath

Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir government has removed the medical superintendent at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) Jammu over his controversial circular regarding a high alert in the hospital amid cross-border tension between India and Pakistan. Dr Narinder Bhutiyal has been attached to the Directorate of Health Services, Jammu (DHSJ), with immediate effect.

In an order issued by the Secretary of the Health and Medical Education Department, Dr Syed Abid Rasheed, it has been ordered that Dr Bhutiyal be repatriated forthwith and attached to the DHSJ for further duties.

The action has been taken after the outgoing MS issued a circular on Friday asking the staff of GMCH Jammu to remain alert, given the situation unfolding due to cross-border tension between India and Pakistan. He had also ordered the establishment of a 24/7 control room to meet any exigency.

However, hours after this circular, the Principal and Dean of GMC Jammu, Dr Ashutosh Gupta, withdrew the order issued by the Medical Superintendent of GMC Jammu.