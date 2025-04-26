ETV Bharat / bharat

Jammu GMC Hospital MS Removed Over Controversial Circular In Pahalgam Attack Aftermath

The action comes a day after the official issued a circular putting the staff on high alert, amid cross-border tension following the Pahalgam terrorist attack.

The Government Medical College, Jammu. (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team

Published : April 26, 2025 at 1:22 PM IST

Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir government has removed the medical superintendent at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) Jammu over his controversial circular regarding a high alert in the hospital amid cross-border tension between India and Pakistan. Dr Narinder Bhutiyal has been attached to the Directorate of Health Services, Jammu (DHSJ), with immediate effect.

In an order issued by the Secretary of the Health and Medical Education Department, Dr Syed Abid Rasheed, it has been ordered that Dr Bhutiyal be repatriated forthwith and attached to the DHSJ for further duties.

The action has been taken after the outgoing MS issued a circular on Friday asking the staff of GMCH Jammu to remain alert, given the situation unfolding due to cross-border tension between India and Pakistan. He had also ordered the establishment of a 24/7 control room to meet any exigency.

However, hours after this circular, the Principal and Dean of GMC Jammu, Dr Ashutosh Gupta, withdrew the order issued by the Medical Superintendent of GMC Jammu.

Now, the J&K government has taken cognisance of the matter and removed Dr Bhutiyal from his position. Dr Varinder Trisal, MS, District Hospital Ramban, has been deputed to GMCH Jammu as in-charge MS on standard terms and conditions of deputation.

A similar order was issued by GMC Baramulla, and the MS GMC Baramulla said that the order has been issued because of the VIP movement in the wake of the Pahalgam attack. But, this order was also removed.

The tension between India and Pakistan increased after the killing of tourists in the Pahalgam terrorist attack, in which 26 persons, mostly tourists, were killed.

